Joy Reid Claims Trump Wants His Supporters to ‘Do Violence’ Against Blacks If He Loses

With everyone from President Joe Biden on down warning of the dangers of misinformation, MSNBC continues to broadcast 24 hours a day. They already had conspiracy theorist Joy Reid holding down a prime time slot, and then they gave former White House press secretary Jen Psaki her own show so she could continue to spread democrat propaganda.

We don't believe Donald Trump is racist — if you want to hear some racist quotes, Biden has a rich history. But Trump saying he has to go into Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta is racist; if he loses the election, he's going to blame it on black voters from those cities, and give the OK to his "extreme MAGA" supporters to use violence against blacks. And Psaki sits there like a bobblehead.

JOY REID: Trump wants his supporters to “do violence” to black people if he loses the election, “to stop another peaceful transfer of power."



This is the kind of deranged and dangerous conspiracy theory that passes for analysis on MSNBC:



Reid on Trump’s message: "These blacks… pic.twitter.com/eb0dwAFUcu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 1, 2024

… Reid on Trump’s message: "These blacks are stealing the election. Black Haitians are violent cannibals. Black people are the enemy. Black people are going to be responsible if and when I lose. And you are permitted through my language to do violence to them, if necessary, to stop another peaceful transfer of power." The “experts" so concerned with “disinformation” are nowhere to be found on this brand of deranged dishonesty and incendiary rhetoric fed to cable audiences every single night.

These women get paid millions for this kind of insight.

This is the type of divisive rhetoric that results in two attempts on a president's life… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) October 1, 2024

It sure is. This particular line of attack is ramping up across legacy media as the Kamala campaign panics. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 1, 2024

Joe Reid is insane, literally insane — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 1, 2024

Agreed. How even MSNBC has kept her on as a host escapes us.

She does realize a lot of his supporters are Not white, right? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 1, 2024

I just can’t comprehend how the parent company NBC allows just ridiculous, inflammatory lies like this to be repeated daily on MSNBC. Reid is saying Trump wants MAGA supporters to attack black people. What?? — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 1, 2024

The fact that she is allowed to spew this incendiary bile every night is damning indictment of the corruption and amorality of state-run corporate media. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 1, 2024

Reid should be fired for making such outrageously false comments. But, lies are their bread and butter and pay their salaries so it's unlikely to happen. — DJTAlways (Cat J) (@DjtAlways) October 1, 2024

She is an evil, deranged, fearful, divisive person and I hope she and MSNBC are held accountable for the actions that people take because of her rhetoric. Psaki too. — jen (@jennaluhoo) October 1, 2024

There was a time when such dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric would be taken off the air by the network, because it’s irresponsible. @MSNBC has no such sense of responsibility, and they don’t care who gets hurt because of it. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) October 1, 2024

Trump never said these things. Why does MSNBC allow this woman to project violence before anything has happened. No accountability whatsoever. — Cait Braxton (@FeralFeline25) October 1, 2024

@jrpsaki is basically scraping the bottom of the partisan barrel. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 1, 2024

"Donald Trump isn't just a doddering fool who happens to be racist" … Reid starts right off from the assumption that Trump is racist and is off to the races from there, into the conspiratorial world that she inhabits.

Harris is losing men of all colors — that's why they're in a panic.

***