Joy Reid Claims Trump Wants His Supporters to ‘Do Violence’ Against Blacks If He Loses

Brett T.  |  3:50 PM on October 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

With everyone from President Joe Biden on down warning of the dangers of misinformation, MSNBC continues to broadcast 24 hours a day. They already had conspiracy theorist Joy Reid holding down a prime time slot, and then they gave former White House press secretary Jen Psaki her own show so she could continue to spread democrat propaganda.

We don't believe Donald Trump is racist — if you want to hear some racist quotes, Biden has a rich history. But Trump saying he has to go into Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta is racist; if he loses the election, he's going to blame it on black voters from those cities, and give the OK to his "extreme MAGA" supporters to use violence against blacks. And Psaki sits there like a bobblehead.

… Reid on Trump’s message: "These blacks are stealing the election. Black Haitians are violent cannibals. Black people are the enemy. Black people are going to be responsible if and when I lose. And you are permitted through my language to do violence to them, if necessary, to stop another peaceful transfer of power."

The “experts" so concerned with “disinformation” are nowhere to be found on this brand of deranged dishonesty and incendiary rhetoric fed to cable audiences every single night.

These women get paid millions for this kind of insight.

Agreed. How even MSNBC has kept her on as a host escapes us.

"Donald Trump isn't just a doddering fool who happens to be racist" … Reid starts right off from the assumption that Trump is racist and is off to the races from there, into the conspiratorial world that she inhabits.

Harris is losing men of all colors — that's why they're in a panic.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION JEN PSAKI JOY REID MSNBC RACIST

