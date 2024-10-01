Here's a Scene From That Play About January 6

Kamala Harris Is the Handicapper General
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 01, 2024
Twitter

As we reported Monday, there's an off-Broadway play inspired by a son who turned in his father for trespassing at the Capitol on January 6. MSNBC had Jackson Reffitt, the inspiration for "Fatherland," on as a guest yesterday to explain how difficult it was to turn in his own father to the authorities.

Fatherland is described on its website:

Fatherland is the true story of an 18-year-old son who turned in his father to the FBI for his militant role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland has landed off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run which the LA Times hails "will leave you shaken." This compelling tale is told verbatim from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide.

What we didn't see Monday was excerpts from the play itself, which is getting plenty of publicity from MSNBC. For your entertainment, here are scenes from the play.

We can picture the leftist director trying to direct the MAGA dad character. "Yeah, wear your cap backward."

***

Tags: BROADWAY MSNBC JANUARY 6

