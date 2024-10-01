Here's a Scene From That Play About January 6

As we reported Monday, there's an off-Broadway play inspired by a son who turned in his father for trespassing at the Capitol on January 6. MSNBC had Jackson Reffitt, the inspiration for "Fatherland," on as a guest yesterday to explain how difficult it was to turn in his own father to the authorities.

Advertisement

Fatherland is described on its website:

Fatherland is the true story of an 18-year-old son who turned in his father to the FBI for his militant role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fast-paced and powerful, Fatherland has landed off-Broadway following a sold-out Los Angeles run which the LA Times hails "will leave you shaken." This compelling tale is told verbatim from public statements, case evidence, and official court transcripts from the explosive trial that ignited a media frenzy and grabbed headlines nationwide.

What we didn't see Monday was excerpts from the play itself, which is getting plenty of publicity from MSNBC. For your entertainment, here are scenes from the play.

You have to watch this scene from a new off Broadway play about January 6th pic.twitter.com/kq5jgETZcn — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 30, 2024

Of course American theater is celebrating a kid who turned in his MAGA dad for trespassing at the Capitol on J6. Loyalty to the state is seen as the most important bond.



pic.twitter.com/tsrCbqY9OA — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 1, 2024

Wonder who that character is supposed to be? No one brought a firearm into the building and I think 2 were found with a firearm outside. So… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 30, 2024

Funny, I was looking through the cast list and didn’t see any “Fed” roles! — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 30, 2024

It's just like Schiff's dramatic 'reading' of the Trump-Zelensky call...



They write fantastical stories of what they wished happened, making is sound as if it actually happened - but didn't. — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) September 30, 2024

lol this is way funnier than our Jan 6 movie. Dang it. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 30, 2024

If they still need to regurgitate the January 6th nonsense it’s a dead giveaway they’re struggling. — Felicia Przybocki (@FeliciaP1204) September 30, 2024

55 seconds of my life I’ll never get back. What propagandist drivel. How completely stereotypical a portrayal. Since the truth is too innocuous, they have to lie and pretend all the protesters were armed. — JustHereToObserve (@RZBuckeye1) September 30, 2024

And people pay money to watch this? — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 30, 2024

Advertisement

This is what you get when you produce a play written about an event without actually talking to anyone who attended the event. — Scott Pfister (@goneflyin) September 30, 2024

Slapstick comedy isn't what it used to be, but at least they tried. — Bob Anders 🇺🇸 (@bobof_the) September 30, 2024

The propaganda machine is working overtime — DudeBroAmerica (@DudeBroAmerica) September 30, 2024

Dad was making a lot of sense — Joel Patt (@JPoliticalChess) September 30, 2024

This is so extremely cringe that I’m now dead. — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) September 30, 2024

We can picture the leftist director trying to direct the MAGA dad character. "Yeah, wear your cap backward."

***