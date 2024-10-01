David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate

Kamala Harris is campaigning like she's not currently the vice president. Supporters defend her when asked why she doesn't take action now by saying that the vice president doesn't make the decisions. Just the other day, though, Joe Biden made it clear that there wasn't a decision he'd make that she wouldn't.
David Axelrod weighed in on the vice presidential debate the following way:
Here's the thing:— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 2, 2024
VPs don't make policy. Presidents do.
Who talks about the Pence years?!?
https://t.co/iHjQQYmwSu pic.twitter.com/fct6XwxLOX— Sunny (@sunnyright) October 2, 2024
If you wanted any further proof that Dems know Walz has been absolutely destroyed by JD tonight 👇 https://t.co/Cx8L8MqEbL— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 2, 2024
Sure thing https://t.co/9FajkhXG7Q pic.twitter.com/NBEE7abmw3— BigJim (@BigJimNCPA) October 2, 2024
Gee, Biden on the View said they did all their policies together. Are you saying Biden lied? https://t.co/MJfJgtg4Hq— M (@MarySydu) October 2, 2024
https://t.co/T1JTdrr5gp pic.twitter.com/HDmRi6GX7a— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024
The coping has begun lol https://t.co/ZYjPJxnVhU— brit (@pashedmotatos) October 2, 2024
Kamala absolutely did make policy by casting votes in the senate. https://t.co/sGTdwPqeU0— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 2, 2024
Not watching, but this must be a disaster. https://t.co/tQx0CmpFuf— Dick Bertram 📟 (@Dastardlyb247) October 2, 2024
This is just something leftists tell themselves when they know they're losing the debate https://t.co/Ymsfg8hHRV— Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) October 2, 2024
She's either running on her expert experience as VP or she had no role in the Biden Administration policy whatsoever.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024
Pick one. https://t.co/T1JTdrr5gp
Here’s the thing: President Biden has been non compos mentis for most of his term, and Harris hasn’t done anything about it. https://t.co/saMClNXBqV— Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) October 2, 2024
As if you needed any further evidence how badly Walz is pooping the nest tonight… https://t.co/Q6gkTzUJ8n— James Heilman (@jkheilman) October 2, 2024
Walz is himself referring to it as the "Harris administration." https://t.co/rlbP5K14fM— Jim Antle (@jimantle) October 2, 2024
That bad, Dave? https://t.co/IPUub0WVyU— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 2, 2024
Yep, that bad.
When this is how the debate is going https://t.co/dZKedhMl0x pic.twitter.com/GOG5HmHMem— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2024
***
