David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate

Kamala Harris is campaigning like she's not currently the vice president. Supporters defend her when asked why she doesn't take action now by saying that the vice president doesn't make the decisions. Just the other day, though, Joe Biden made it clear that there wasn't a decision he'd make that she wouldn't.

David Axelrod weighed in on the vice presidential debate the following way:

Here's the thing:

VPs don't make policy. Presidents do.

Who talks about the Pence years?!? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 2, 2024

If you wanted any further proof that Dems know Walz has been absolutely destroyed by JD tonight 👇 https://t.co/Cx8L8MqEbL — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 2, 2024

Gee, Biden on the View said they did all their policies together. Are you saying Biden lied? https://t.co/MJfJgtg4Hq — M (@MarySydu) October 2, 2024

The coping has begun lol https://t.co/ZYjPJxnVhU — brit (@pashedmotatos) October 2, 2024

Kamala absolutely did make policy by casting votes in the senate. https://t.co/sGTdwPqeU0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 2, 2024

Not watching, but this must be a disaster. https://t.co/tQx0CmpFuf — Dick Bertram 📟 (@Dastardlyb247) October 2, 2024

This is just something leftists tell themselves when they know they're losing the debate https://t.co/Ymsfg8hHRV — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) October 2, 2024

She's either running on her expert experience as VP or she had no role in the Biden Administration policy whatsoever.



Pick one. https://t.co/T1JTdrr5gp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024

Here’s the thing: President Biden has been non compos mentis for most of his term, and Harris hasn’t done anything about it. https://t.co/saMClNXBqV — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) October 2, 2024

As if you needed any further evidence how badly Walz is pooping the nest tonight… https://t.co/Q6gkTzUJ8n — James Heilman (@jkheilman) October 2, 2024

Walz is himself referring to it as the "Harris administration." https://t.co/rlbP5K14fM — Jim Antle (@jimantle) October 2, 2024

Yep, that bad.

When this is how the debate is going https://t.co/dZKedhMl0x pic.twitter.com/GOG5HmHMem — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2024





***