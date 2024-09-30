Nuking the Filibuster Is Not a Risk the Democrats Should Be Allowed to...
Weird: Tim Walz Gives a Jazz Hands Welcome as He Deplanes

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

When Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz made his entrance at the Democratic National Convention, he looked like a contestant on "The Price Is Right" who'd just been called to "Come on down!" Maybe it's just part of his folksy demeanor, but Walz really likes to wave. Check him out getting off his plane like he's Taylor Swift or something, only more excited.

He gives some Forrest Gump vibes there. Who is he waving to, anyway? The massive crowd of supporters who are just out of frame?

He hasn't won anything yet, not even a debate.

Will he still do this if he's elected vice president or will he calm down a bit?

He's waving lot he just got off a flight to China.

***

Tags: JUANITA BROADDRICK TIM WALZ

