Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 30, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

We don't really understand what's happening in this video. It looks like a book signing for Michelle Obama's books, except there was no book signing scheduled. Obama sneaks in through the back door, signs copies of her books in an empty bookstore, and then checks out. Was this a planned event? Were there supposed to be people there lined up to have their books signed? Or does she just drop in? It doesn't look like she needed to use the back entrance to avoid the crowds.

We don't like to comment of peoples' looks, especially women's, but yeah, she looks pretty rough here. What was the point of posting this?

Maybe that explains it … the crowds were still lined up out front.

