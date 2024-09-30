She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim...
43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on September 30, 2024
AngieArtist

This editor had to check for news reports to see if this was real. Rep. Adam Schiff may not have gotten his nude photos of Donald Trump from those two Russian DJs, but now he can travel to Las Vegas and see a 43-foot-high nude statue of Trump. 

… with some calling it "disgusting and un-American," while others describe it as "funny."

The artwork aims to provoke conversations about the upcoming election, according to TMZ.

Coincidentally, Kamala is set to hold a rally in Las Vegas later today.

"The artwork aims to provoke conversations" about the election.

KSNV reports:

A giant nude statue of former President Donald Trump was assembled just outside Las Vegas over the weekend, towering over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah.

The statue, which stands 43 feet tall, is named "Crooked and Obscene," according to TMZ.

TMZ says the art piece, constructed from foam over rebar and weighing around 6,000 pounds, features a marionette design with movable arms.

The site adds the team behind the statue aims to spark conversations about the upcoming election. "Barring some sort of outrage, this would seemingly stay up through early November," TMZ said.

What "team" was behind the sculpture? TMZ doesn't say.

It's actually a marionette, as the arms move up and down … all the more to spark conversations.

But J.D. Vance is weird.

We probably just paid off their student loans from art school where they majored in puppetry.

It's acceptable because it's meant to "provoke conversation."

It looks like they've moved on from the Trump baby blimp that was everywhere in 2016.

***

