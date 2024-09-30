43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas

This editor had to check for news reports to see if this was real. Rep. Adam Schiff may not have gotten his nude photos of Donald Trump from those two Russian DJs, but now he can travel to Las Vegas and see a 43-foot-high nude statue of Trump.

🚨🇺🇸 GIANT NUDE TRUMP STATUE INSTALLED NEAR LAS VEGAS



A 43-foot-tall nude statue of Donald Trump titled "Crooked and Obscene" was erected along Interstate 15 near Las Vegas over the weekend.



The foam and rebar statue has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some calling… pic.twitter.com/WYcMk2oFiA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2024

… with some calling it "disgusting and un-American," while others describe it as "funny." The artwork aims to provoke conversations about the upcoming election, according to TMZ. Coincidentally, Kamala is set to hold a rally in Las Vegas later today.

"The artwork aims to provoke conversations" about the election.

KSNV reports:

A giant nude statue of former President Donald Trump was assembled just outside Las Vegas over the weekend, towering over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah. The statue, which stands 43 feet tall, is named "Crooked and Obscene," according to TMZ. TMZ says the art piece, constructed from foam over rebar and weighing around 6,000 pounds, features a marionette design with movable arms. The site adds the team behind the statue aims to spark conversations about the upcoming election. "Barring some sort of outrage, this would seemingly stay up through early November," TMZ said.

What "team" was behind the sculpture? TMZ doesn't say.

It's actually a marionette, as the arms move up and down … all the more to spark conversations.

But J.D. Vance is weird.

These people are sick — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 30, 2024

This TDS is over 9000! — Vinnie @ The PSP-Podcast (@PSP_Podcast) September 30, 2024

They are so creative in a gross and perverted way. All that talent and energy used for hate. So apropos. — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) September 30, 2024

We probably just paid off their student loans from art school where they majored in puppetry.

This is why leftists can't meme. They think this is funny?



They're humorless and miserable. — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) September 30, 2024

Why are Democrats such perverted freaks? — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) September 30, 2024

Only the left could think a giant nude statue is a political statement! Trump is still larger than life, literally!



Meanwhile, Kamala can’t even find a crowd. — StateOfTheDebate (@StateOTDebate) September 30, 2024

Ah, the left's obsession with Trump never ends! Giant statues now?



Imagine if they put that energy into fixing real issues.



But hey, keep 'em coming.



The more they try to smear him, the stronger he gets. Armor-piercing shell, tip of the spear!



MAGA 2024! — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) September 30, 2024

If it’s only meant to “provoke conversations about the upcoming election” does that mean they’ll be adding a Kamala one, too? The gaslighting … 🤦🏼‍♀️ — BridgetteOnX (@BridgetteOnX) September 30, 2024

It's acceptable because it's meant to "provoke conversation."

It looks like they've moved on from the Trump baby blimp that was everywhere in 2016.

