Karine Jean-Pierre Tries to Campaign for Kamala Harris on Gun Control

As The Reload reported earlier, in 2005, then-District Attorney Kamala Harris supported Proposition H, which would have made it illegal to buy, sell, or even possess handguns in San Francisco, with the exception of the military, law enforcement, and security guards. As a presidential candidate, Harris has said her values have not changed, but during the ABC presidential debate, she revealed that both she and Tim Walz are gun owners: "Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."

Advertisement

Yes, stop with this continuous lying about this stuff. Harris has said she supports Australian-style gun confiscation in the form of "mandatory" gun buybacks.

A reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday about Harris' history with Proposition H, which would have required citizens to surrender their handguns. Jean-Pierre insisted that all Harris wants is "responsible gun ownership."

Reporter: If Kamala is such a proud gun owner, then why did she sponsor a bill when she was DA that aimed to ban handguns in San Francisco?



KJP: This is about responsible gun ownership!



Reporter: It sounds like she wanted NO gun ownership. pic.twitter.com/AXJrygGwQ0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 26, 2024

That's the best KJP could come up with — responsible gun ownership. "And if people don't want to … don't understand that … I don't know how to further even explain that to them."

No, you can't explain it to them. We don't understand. Does Harris support gun confiscation or not? She has in the past, but as with every other issue, she has flip-flopped. So, no, we don't understand her gun control plan.

Caught in the act — ElonMuskFeeds (@ElonXFeeds) September 26, 2024

KJP new word of the day epidemic — curly bill (@1curlybill) September 26, 2024

For the Stephanie Ruhle interview on MSNBC, Harris' word was "holistic." Jean-Pierre's word is "responsible." Just be a responsible gun owner and Harris won't have to kick down your door and take your guns.

What facts does the WH have they they have helped curb gun violence? Major cities statistics may disagree. — Beth (@Beth9182) September 26, 2024

What’s the difference between gun ownership and “responsible” gun ownwetship? Is it like home ownership and resonsible home ownership? — Common Sense Man (@WVandenbur80381) September 26, 2024

"She can speak to that." But she won't speak to that. — ZiggyZag (@3rd_level_harry) September 26, 2024

Bull. They want to see gun confiscation. Not “responsible gun ownership”. @KamalaHarris is lying. Only fools would believe her newly found affection for gun ownership. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) September 26, 2024

We're going to get a video of her and Walz out at the shooting range together, aren't we?

One thing that is being overlooked with a Trump win is that KJP will also be done. She is insufferable and a DEI hire if there ever was one. — The Professor (@MAGAClassroom) September 26, 2024

"She can speak to that" … but she won't. And no one in the mainstream media will ask her. Or be given the opportunity to ask her.

***