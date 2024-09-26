Karine Jean-Pierre Tries to Campaign for Kamala Harris on Gun Control

JD Vance Doxxed, Keith Olbermann and Others Approve
Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As The Reload reported earlier, in 2005, then-District Attorney Kamala Harris supported Proposition H, which would have made it illegal to buy, sell, or even possess handguns in San Francisco, with the exception of the military, law enforcement, and security guards. As a presidential candidate, Harris has said her values have not changed, but during the ABC presidential debate, she revealed that both she and Tim Walz are gun owners: "Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."

Advertisement

Yes, stop with this continuous lying about this stuff. Harris has said she supports Australian-style gun confiscation in the form of "mandatory" gun buybacks.

A reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday about Harris' history with Proposition H, which would have required citizens to surrender their handguns. Jean-Pierre insisted that all Harris wants is "responsible gun ownership."

That's the best KJP could come up with — responsible gun ownership. "And if people don't want to … don't understand that … I don't know how to further even explain that to them."

No, you can't explain it to them. We don't understand. Does Harris support gun confiscation or not? She has in the past, but as with every other issue, she has flip-flopped. So, no, we don't understand her gun control plan.

For the Stephanie Ruhle interview on MSNBC, Harris' word was "holistic." Jean-Pierre's word is "responsible." Just be a responsible gun owner and Harris won't have to kick down your door and take your guns.

We're going to get a video of her and Walz out at the shooting range together, aren't we?

"She can speak to that" … but she won't. And no one in the mainstream media will ask her. Or be given the opportunity to ask her.



