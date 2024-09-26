Kamala Harris Does Press Conference with Zelenskyy, Takes No Questions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week trashed Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance as "too radical" and then took a taxpayer-funded flight to the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where he toured a munitions factory and watched as almost-vice presidential nominee Gov. Josh Shapiro autographed a couple of shells bound for Russia. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer on Wednesday launched an investigation into the visit, which was paid for by the Department of Defense but looked a lot like a campaign stop.

Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre says it's a "political stunt" to criticize Democrats for staging a political stunt with Zelenskyy in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/i43OrVtt6P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2024

"Business as usual" in wartime. Except the U.S. isn't in a war right now.

Zelensky met with President Joe Biden (is he still around?) at the White House, where Biden sat and grinned like an idiot as the press peppered him with questions. Listen to his handlers rush the press out of the room.

Biden sits and blankly stares at the press as they desperately attempt to ask him questions following his meeting with Zelenskyy.



There's simply nothing left upstairs — a decline Kamala spent years willfully covering up. pic.twitter.com/KkfaUtjQ0u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2024

Oddly, Vice President Kamala Harris ended up doing a "press conference" with Zelenzkyy, although she didn't take any questions from the media.

.@VP Harris on Russia-Ukraine war, "There are some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory...they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender." pic.twitter.com/LP6ROo7uYf — CSPAN (@cspan) September 26, 2024

Kamala Harris with Zelenskyy: "My support for Ukraine is unwavering. I've been proud to stand with Ukraine. I will continue to stand with Ukraine. And I will work to ensure Ukraine prevails." pic.twitter.com/6A4dzNslAH — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 26, 2024

Enjoy that money Z it’s about to dry up! 🇺🇸 — Good Time HB (@michael38649338) September 26, 2024

Someone please ask #KamalaHarris to point to Ukraine on a map. — C.S. Ramza II (@Ramza_2) September 26, 2024

Since when does the VP speak about world issues instead of the president? Especially this piece of cat dung. — B Olystein (@ChefLongdong125) September 26, 2024

We though she was trying to "untether" herself from Biden. Now she's doing his job.

Her and her administration are completely fine bankrupting America and wiping out an entire generation of Ukrainian citizens. How people support this is beyond comprehension. — Gerald Cooper (@geraldcooper85) September 26, 2024

Will we stand with Ukraine holistically, though? That's the question. — Ketch (@ketchb) September 26, 2024

Advertisement

Harris grew up a middle-class kid, you know.

Maybe they can do a dance routine, together, after the election, to drum up funds for him after @realDonaldTrump pulls the plug. I’d buy a ticket. — Donna Coghlan (@donnac1188) September 26, 2024

Again who is the POTUS? — PricklyPern (@PricklyPern98) September 26, 2024

Harris is running for president. She needs opportunities to look presidential.

***