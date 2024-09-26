'Middle Class' Kamala Harris Snags Another Endorsement From a Rich, Spoiled, Privileged Ce...
Kamala Harris Does Press Conference with Zelenskyy, Takes No Questions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week trashed Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance as "too radical" and then took a taxpayer-funded flight to the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where he toured a munitions factory and watched as almost-vice presidential nominee Gov. Josh Shapiro autographed a couple of shells bound for Russia. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer on Wednesday launched an investigation into the visit, which was paid for by the Department of Defense but looked a lot like a campaign stop.

"Business as usual" in wartime. Except the U.S. isn't in a war right now.

Zelensky met with President Joe Biden (is he still around?) at the White House, where Biden sat and grinned like an idiot as the press peppered him with questions. Listen to his handlers rush the press out of the room.

Oddly, Vice President Kamala Harris ended up doing a "press conference" with Zelenzkyy, although she didn't take any questions from the media.

We though she was trying to "untether" herself from Biden. Now she's doing his job.

Harris grew up a middle-class kid, you know.

Harris is running for president. She needs opportunities to look presidential.

