JD Vance Doxxed, Keith Olbermann and Others Approve

There's a bit of a fight over free speech and X's terms of service Thursday after Ken Klippenstein, with 500,000 followers, posted an Iranian dossier on Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, including his personal phone number, Social Security Number, and details about his family. None of that is allowed under X's rules as it also falls under the hacked materials policy.

Advertisement

Ken Klippenstein just published the Iranian dossier on JD Vance, which includes his private personal details, personal phone numbers, family details and more under the guise of “journalism.”



Klippenstein doxxed JD Vance.



Publishing information from a foreign adversary that was… pic.twitter.com/Hccb8SEO8r — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2024

"… that was obtained through criminal means for the sake of interfering in the election should result in him getting banned."

This is one of the most egregious, evil doxxing actions we’ve ever seen.



Presidential candidates are not speculatively in danger – there have already been two attempts on @realDonaldTrump’s life.



Moreover, the doxxing included detailed information on the addresses of their… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2024

"… on the addresses of their children."

I’ve known Ken Klippenstein for many years. He’s one of the, if not *the* best investigative journalists in America. Make no mistake, his suspension, a result of publishing the JD Vance dossier, is an assault on free speech. Period.#FreeKen pic.twitter.com/HyrHD5E1fU — Justin Horwitz (@JustinAHorwitz) September 26, 2024

No less than Ken Olbermann believes this is a violation of Klippenstein's free speech rights.

Hey, @elonmusk, assclown, "free speech absolutist," you just banned Ken Klippenstein for printing the amazingly boring JD Vance dossier like a "free speech absolutist" would



Take a break from eating pets or whatever you do for fun and man up, Mr Soft As Church Music, and… — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 26, 2024

"… and #FreeKlippenstein."

We're just not seeing publishing an Iranian dossier on Vance as falling within X's rules on doxxing.

He doxxed JD Vance. — Bella (@stockbella) September 26, 2024

He’s in time out Keith for breaking the X rules 😂 — Casper the Patriot (@casperthecocker) September 26, 2024

Maybe Klippenstein news can get put on other media sites. — Carol (@clairol2260) September 26, 2024

He's reportedly posted it to SubStack.

Get psychiatric help. — Setarcos (@Setarco22128598) September 26, 2024

Somebody should leak your info then. See how you like being doxxed with your information going around on the black market. — Mike Bitkunin (@bitkunin) September 26, 2024

He doxed JD Vance, exposed his social security number, personal phone numbers, addresses and private email accounts. Doxxing is against the terms of service. I’m sure you’d be upset if someone posted your personal information — Thirty Foot Smurf⚾️♋️ (@goodapplejokes) September 26, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, but it's J.D. Vance's information, so it's OK. Many people seem to think what Klippenstein did was OK and that X only suspended him because Elon Musk supports the Trump-Vance ticket.

Why would @EdKrassen want people to see this dossier, full of private and doxing info on JD Vance, unless he’s hoping someone will target him? It’s absolutely f*cking sick. pic.twitter.com/Fe9nnQY8hl — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 26, 2024

I’ve seen people compare the Iran-JD Vance dossier to Hunter Biden’s laptop, calling for Ken Klippenstein to be unsuspended for publishing the dox and for the materials to be readily available.



There is a difference: the laptop was not illegally obtained. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2024

***