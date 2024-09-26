JD Vance Doxxed, Keith Olbermann and Others Approve

The World Turns a Blind Eye to Iran's Hypocrisy
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

There's a bit of a fight over free speech and X's terms of service Thursday after Ken Klippenstein, with 500,000 followers, posted an Iranian dossier on Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, including his personal phone number, Social Security Number, and details about his family. None of that is allowed under X's rules as it also falls under the hacked materials policy.

"… that was obtained through criminal means for the sake of interfering in the election should result in him getting banned."

"… on the addresses of their children."

No less than Ken Olbermann believes this is a violation of Klippenstein's free speech rights.

"… and #FreeKlippenstein."

We're just not seeing publishing an Iranian dossier on Vance as falling within X's rules on doxxing.

He's reportedly posted it to SubStack.

Yes, but it's J.D. Vance's information, so it's OK. Many people seem to think what Klippenstein did was OK and that X only suspended him because Elon Musk supports the Trump-Vance ticket.

***

