Innocent Black Man Lynched Because the US Is a Serial Killer of Black People

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 25, 2024
Twitter

If you look around X today, you'll find plenty of the usual suspects weighing in on capital punishment. Marcellus Williams was executed in Missouri Tuesday night. Just for starters:

Here's the AP's coverage:

A Missouri man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and repeatedly stabbing her was executed Tuesday over the objections of the victim’s family and the prosecutor, who wanted the death sentence commuted to life in prison.

Marcellus Williams, 55, was convicted in the 1998 killing of Lisha Gayle, who was stabbed during the burglary of her suburban St. Louis home.

The Department of Corrections released a brief statement that Williams had written ahead of time, saying: “All Praise Be to Allah In Every Situation!!!”

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he hoped the execution brings finality to a case that “languished for decades, revictimizing Ms. Gayle’s family over and over again.”

“No juror nor judge has ever found Williams’ innocence claim to be credible,” Parson said in a statement.

The NAACP had been among those urging Parson to cancel the execution.

“Tonight, Missouri lynched another innocent Black man,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

There were plenty of hot takes, such as those below:

Notice the use of the word "lynching" because Williams was black.

No, the racist justice system just likes to lynch innocent black men. In response to Ibram X. Kendi:

You can oppose the death penalty, but that doesn't mean Williams was innocent or that the U.S. is a "serial killer of Black people."

***

