Fake News Outlet Teeing Up Headlines for Kamala Harris Campaign
Tim Walz Pivots Back to Minding His Own Business, but X Reminded Him...
A Peek Outside Rashida Tlaib's Office Reveals More About Her Priorities than her...
Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and San...
Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish...
Antony Blinken Urges Republicans to Reconsider Contempt Proceedings
Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Project 2025 Could 'Effectively' Ban IVF
Buzz Buzz! Following Colony Collapse and Media Panic, the Honey Bee Population Has...
Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's...
Funny With a Side of Fries: Trump Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Non-Job...
Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Haitian Bridge Alliance Laughably Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump/Vance for 'Eating P...
'Shame on Her': Joe Manchin Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris After Filibuster Threat

Rep. Ilhan Omar Chews Out CNN for Its Smear Campaign Against Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When we first saw the words "smear campaign against Rashida" we assumed it had something to do with that political cartoon of her pager exploding on her desk. Fellow member of the Hamas caucus Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez already bashed the cartoon as "disgusting" Islamophobia.

Advertisement

Rep. Ilhan Omar, though, has CNN in her sights for taking part in the smear campaign against Tlaib.

CNN reports in a fact-check:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democratic state lawmaker, and some news agencies are falsely claiming that U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Nessel’s office only filed charges against pro-Palestinian activists at the University of Michigan because she’s Jewish.

The spurious claims stem from an interview that Tlaib did with Metro Times on Sept. 13. Tlaib, who was born in Detroit to Palestinian immigrants and is the only Palestinian American member of Congress, argued the charges were an unjust and heavy-handed response to peaceful civil disobedience.

Shortly after the article was published, state Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Democrat who is Jewish, posted a screenshot of the story on X and claimed that Tlaib’s response was an attempt “to divide us into ‘good’ Jews she accepts & bad Jews.”

“This is a disgusting charge of dual loyalty – Jews in America cannot fully uphold American ideals because we are fundamentally biased in favor of our religion over our citizenship,” Moss wrote.

What Tlaib actually said was, “It seems that the Attorney General decided if the issue was Palestine, she was going to treat it differently, and that alone speaks volumes about possible biases within the agency she runs.”

Tlaib was referring to anti-Palestinian attitudes.  

Recommended

Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer
justmindy
Advertisement

Tlaib is an anti-Semite and terrorist sympathizer who deserves to be smeared.

Advertisement

CNN's fact-check concludes that Tlaib did not say Nessel charged pro-Palestinian protesters because she’s Jewish — it comes to her defense. Which it shouldn't bother to.

***

Tags: ILHAN OMAR RASHIDA TLAIB

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer
justmindy
Fake News Outlet Teeing Up Headlines for Kamala Harris Campaign
Brett T.
Tim Walz Pivots Back to Minding His Own Business, but X Reminded Him He's a LYING HYPOCRITE
Amy Curtis
A Peek Outside Rashida Tlaib's Office Reveals More About Her Priorities than her Policies Ever Could
justmindy
Antony Blinken Urges Republicans to Reconsider Contempt Proceedings
Brett T.
Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer justmindy
Advertisement