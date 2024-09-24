Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and San...
Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish...
Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Project 2025 Could 'Effectively' Ban IVF
Buzz Buzz! Following Colony Collapse and Media Panic, the Honey Bee Population Has...
Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's...
Funny With a Side of Fries: Trump Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Non-Job...
Kamala's Campaign CRUMBLES? Couple of Cookie Polls Have Trump Up BIGLY
Haitian Bridge Alliance Laughably Seeks Criminal Charges Against Trump/Vance for 'Eating P...
'Shame on Her': Joe Manchin Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris After Filibuster Threat
Kamala Harris OWNS THIS: Border Patrol Says Kids As Young As EIGHT Are...
Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and...
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Had an Extremely Bad Slip Up...
Byron Donalds Serves Dems INSISTING Senate Border Bill Would Secure the Border a...

Antony Blinken Urges Republicans to Reconsider Contempt Proceedings

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 24, 2024
Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP

Hey, now both Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are both being held in contempt of Congress. Garland wouldn't turn over the audio recordings of Robert Hur's investigation into President Joe Biden's willful retention of classified documents; Blinken won't show for a hearing on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Advertisement

Adam Kredo reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Antony Blinken failed to attend a Tuesday hearing on the Biden-Harris administration's bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, defying a congressional subpoena and setting the stage for him to be the first secretary of state ever held in contempt of Congress.

Blinken was mandated under subpoena by the House Foreign Affairs Committee to testify about the botched 2021 evacuation that brought the Taliban back to power and left 13 American service members dead. Blinken was expected to face tough questions about a recently unveiled congressional report detailing how the United States abandoned a "significant amount of classified information," advanced biometric data, and millions in cash when it fled the war-torn country.

Instead, the State Department informed the committee on Monday evening that Blinken would be a no-show, claiming he is too busy with the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to attend, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Recommended

Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer
justmindy
Advertisement

The Washington Examiner reports that Blinken has sent a letter to House Republicans urging them to walk back the subpoena.

Annabella Rosciglione reports that Blinken said in the letter that he has been busy spearheading “diplomatic engagements on matters of great concern to the American people including the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.” 

He's too busy with the UN to testify before Congress?

Advertisement

That's right, the "Russian disinformation" letter originated with Blinken, for which he was rewarded with the Secretary of State position. And as such, he should get over to Congress and testify.

***

Tags: AFGHANISTAN SUBPOENA ANTONY BLINKEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer
justmindy
Mollie Hemingway CALLS OUT Awful MSNBC and Their Historian Guest for Saying It's 'Doomsday' If Trump Wins
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Campaign to Visit Border Friday; CNN Not Impressed
Brett T.
Buzz Buzz! Following Colony Collapse and Media Panic, the Honey Bee Population Has Grown (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and Sanctuary Cities
Amy Curtis
Bro, Desperate MUCH? Colin Allred Tries Taking Credit for Ted Cruz's Bill and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cornell University PhD Student Very Shocked America Won't Allow Him to Harass Jewish Students Any Longer justmindy
Advertisement