Antony Blinken Urges Republicans to Reconsider Contempt Proceedings

Hey, now both Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are both being held in contempt of Congress. Garland wouldn't turn over the audio recordings of Robert Hur's investigation into President Joe Biden's willful retention of classified documents; Blinken won't show for a hearing on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Advertisement

BREAKING: House Moves Forward with Unprecedented Measure to Hold SecState Blinken in Contempt of Congress -- Blinken defied subpoena mandating testimony on bungled Afghan withdrawal, setting stage for him to be 1st ever SecState held in contempt https://t.co/TvRLT6qsgB — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) September 24, 2024

Adam Kredo reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Antony Blinken failed to attend a Tuesday hearing on the Biden-Harris administration's bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, defying a congressional subpoena and setting the stage for him to be the first secretary of state ever held in contempt of Congress. Blinken was mandated under subpoena by the House Foreign Affairs Committee to testify about the botched 2021 evacuation that brought the Taliban back to power and left 13 American service members dead. Blinken was expected to face tough questions about a recently unveiled congressional report detailing how the United States abandoned a "significant amount of classified information," advanced biometric data, and millions in cash when it fled the war-torn country. Instead, the State Department informed the committee on Monday evening that Blinken would be a no-show, claiming he is too busy with the United Nations General Assembly in New York City to attend, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Washington Examiner reports that Blinken has sent a letter to House Republicans urging them to walk back the subpoena.

.@SecBlinken sent a letter to congressional Republicans urging them to walk back their subpoena and reconsider the contempt proceedings. https://t.co/jlQTFbtswu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 24, 2024

Annabella Rosciglione reports that Blinken said in the letter that he has been busy spearheading “diplomatic engagements on matters of great concern to the American people including the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.”

He's too busy with the UN to testify before Congress?

The response should be "No, fuck you. Show up and testify. The end." https://t.co/5Phqlxr8pJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2024

Yeah, what happened to the 'no one is above the law' crowd? Weird huh. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 24, 2024

The only appropriate response to this sniveling weasel . . . pic.twitter.com/XVGbA7Quc9 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) September 24, 2024

One set of laws to rule us all.



Get in there and testify flunky. — sayntfuu (@sayntfuu) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

@SecBlinken deserves to be in prison for coordinating the widespread election fraud by getting 51 intelligence officers till either asses off about the Hunter Biden evidence in great crimes committed by the Biden family. Put him in prison. — Intrigue (@moderatemikelee) September 24, 2024

That's right, the "Russian disinformation" letter originated with Blinken, for which he was rewarded with the Secretary of State position. And as such, he should get over to Congress and testify.

***