Nine Cases From Kamala Harris’ Time as Prosecutor Examined

One thing that this editor has noticed is that Kamala Harris on the campaign trail keeps reaching back to her days as a prosecutor for examples of how she was tough on crime and the border. She almost never mentions her "accomplishments" as vice president. It's interesting that we're getting cop Kamala on the campaign trail after she campaigned in 2020 on "reimagining" (i.e., defunding) policing.

KQED has a piece looking back at nine cases from Harris' time as a prosecutor and what they say about her record.

What 9 Cases From Kamala Harris’ Past Say About Her Record as a California Prosecutor | KQEDhttps://t.co/2yTZYQa96e — Kimberly “Kim” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) September 23, 2024

Nigel Duara writes:

In campaign mode, Kamala Harris doesn’t refer to herself as a politician but as a prosecutor. Her rise in Democratic politics began in California’s courtrooms. Voters elected her first as San Francisco’s district attorney and then as the state’s attorney general. She battled multinational corporations on behalf of Californians but also oversaw the wrongful conviction of someone who was later stabbed in prison. As the state’s lawyer, she refused to defend California’s gay marriage ban but did the opposite on the death penalty, defending the state’s policy despite her personal opposition to it. When she first ran for president five years ago, in a time of rising skepticism about policing, she pitched herself to Democratic primary voters as not merely a prosecutor but a progressive prosecutor. Today, in a general election campaign that may hinge on winning over independents concerned about crime, she’s largely dropped the modifier. Her record as a prosecutor draws criticism from both sides: The left has criticized her for having been too tough, even as the Trump campaign charges that she was “soft as CHARMIN.”

We know where her rise in Democratic politics began.

Former U.S. Justice Department Double Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark takes the piece apart.

This is like shooting fish in a barrel.



As described, none of these 9 cases are ones that Kamala personally tried—either as first chair or any chair—at least as far as the KQED article reveals.



Let me quickly summarize them:



1–Case while she was the DA, i.e., a manager. No… https://t.co/fVmkDf7Ef0 — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) September 23, 2024

1–Case while she was the DA, i.e., a manager. No indication she tried case. 2–Similarly, a case while she was DA in 2010. No indication she tried case. 3–Ditto of # 2. And the article specifically notes “her office” presented the case. That’s inherently not a case she tried. 4. A case while Kamala was CA AG. No indication she tried it. 5 — Ditto of #4. 6 — Appeal of a case while she was CA AG. She didn’t try the case. 7 — Harris refused to defend a gay marriage ban in federal court while CA AG. Again, not a trial. 8 — Harris as CA AG. More appellate work in federal courts. No trial. 9 — Harris as CA AG. State court appeal this time. No trial. To help people, we are looking for cases from 2003 and earlier, before she became a DA and before she became State AG. And if we can find it, we’re looking for cases where she first chaired the criminal trial.

Did Harris even enter an appearance on the record in any case? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 23, 2024

So she's a prosecutor who has never actually prosecuted anything in the courtroom? — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) September 23, 2024

I was trying to find this info a few days ago and could find nothing. I posted a question about it. It seems very odd that she keeps touting her prosecutorial record but there doesn’t seem to be anything readily available. I’ll be very interested to see what you can find. — QuestionEverything (@Samson09724274) September 23, 2024

"As described, none of these 9 cases are ones that Kamala personally tried"



Do you have any that she did personally handle? — Chuck Lane (@chucklane) September 23, 2024

Most people have worked in the DA office as a prosecutor before running for DA. I don’t know if anyone who gets elected as a DA without ever prosecuting a criminal case. It’s as if she had a high powered boy friend who helped her politically 🤔 — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) September 23, 2024

A journalist worth a shred of respect would ask her about this… — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) September 23, 2024

Who guessed she's the CA version of Fani Willis, but with even less experience? — Pardalis (@Pardalis33) September 23, 2024

Has she actually ever TRIED a case herself?



Is there any video that exists or court records that account for cases she has tried in court?



Has she ever even argued a single case in front of a judge? — Suzy is Speaking (@SuzyHomemaker77) September 23, 2024

It's a shame we don't have journalists who do journalism. — Vicki Magadonian #MAGA (@NoWarningShot_) September 23, 2024

But Harris assures us that, despite four years of an open border, she prosecuted the drug cartels in California back in the day — that's her proof that she'll finally secure the border as president.

Again, watch how often she falls back on her days as a district attorney or attorney general when campaigning. What have you done for us lately?

***