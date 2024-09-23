Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Nine Cases From Kamala Harris’ Time as Prosecutor Examined

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 23, 2024
One thing that this editor has noticed is that Kamala Harris on the campaign trail keeps reaching back to her days as a prosecutor for examples of how she was tough on crime and the border. She almost never mentions her "accomplishments" as vice president. It's interesting that we're getting cop Kamala on the campaign trail after she campaigned in 2020 on "reimagining" (i.e., defunding) policing.

KQED has a piece looking back at nine cases from Harris' time as a prosecutor and what they say about her record.

Nigel Duara writes:

In campaign mode, Kamala Harris doesn’t refer to herself as a politician but as a prosecutor.

Her rise in Democratic politics began in California’s courtrooms. Voters elected her first as San Francisco’s district attorney and then as the state’s attorney general.

She battled multinational corporations on behalf of Californians but also oversaw the wrongful conviction of someone who was later stabbed in prison. As the state’s lawyer, she refused to defend California’s gay marriage ban but did the opposite on the death penalty, defending the state’s policy despite her personal opposition to it.

When she first ran for president five years ago, in a time of rising skepticism about policing, she pitched herself to Democratic primary voters as not merely a prosecutor but a progressive prosecutor. Today, in a general election campaign that may hinge on winning over independents concerned about crime, she’s largely dropped the modifier. Her record as a prosecutor draws criticism from both sides: The left has criticized her for having been too tough, even as the Trump campaign charges that she was “soft as CHARMIN.”

We know where her rise in Democratic politics began.

Former U.S. Justice Department Double Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark takes the piece apart.

1–Case while she was the DA, i.e., a manager. No indication she tried case.

2–Similarly, a case while she was DA in 2010. No indication she tried case.

3–Ditto of # 2. And the article specifically notes “her office” presented the case. That’s inherently not a case she tried.

4. A case while Kamala was CA AG. No indication she tried it.

5 — Ditto of #4.

6 — Appeal of a case while she was CA AG. She didn’t try the case.

7 — Harris refused to defend a gay marriage ban in federal court while CA AG. Again, not a trial.

8 — Harris as CA AG. More appellate work in federal courts. No trial.

9 — Harris as CA AG. State court appeal this time. No trial.

To help people, we are looking for cases from 2003 and earlier, before she became a DA and before she became State AG.

And if we can find it, we’re looking for cases where she first chaired the criminal trial.

But Harris assures us that, despite four years of an open border, she prosecuted the drug cartels in California back in the day — that's her proof that she'll finally secure the border as president.

Again, watch how often she falls back on her days as a district attorney or attorney general when campaigning. What have you done for us lately?

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS PROSECUTION TRIAL

