New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American Media

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 23, 2024
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

The cover of New York magazine says, "The return of Ta-Nehisi Coates," although we sadly never noticed he'd gone away. He's back, though, and as the magazine says, he's ready to take on Israel, Palestine, and the American media. We're super curious to hear his stand on Israel and Hamas.

Coates traveled to the region on a ten-day trip in the summer of 2023 and was told the situation there was complicated:

… For Coates, the parallels with the Jim Crow South were obvious and immediate: Here, he writes, was a “world where separate and unequal was alive and well, where rule by the ballot for some and the bullet for others was policy.” And this world was made possible by his own country: “The pushing of Palestinians out of their homes had the specific imprimatur of the United States of America. Which means that it had my imprimatur.”

That it was complicated, he now understood, was “horseshit.” “Complicated” was how people had described slavery and then segregation. “It’s complicated,” he said, “when you want to take something from somebody.”

How could he have been so wrong before? The fault lay partly with the profession he loved. In journalism, he had found his voice, his platform, his purpose in life. And yet, as he sees it, it was journalistic institutions that had not only failed to tell the truth about Israel and Palestine but had worked to conceal it. As a result, a fog had settled over the region, over its history and present, obscuring what anyone at closer range could apprehend easily with their own two eyes.

Come collect your prize!

We searched the piece to find out Coates' thoughts on October 7:

The book is strongest when its aperture is narrow. There is no mention of the fact that Israel is bombarded by terrorist groups set on the state’s annihilation. There is no discussion of the intifadas and the failed negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders going back decades. There is even no mention of Gaza because Coates was unable to visit the region after the October 7 attack and he did not want to report on a place he hadn’t seen for himself. (“People were like, ‘Gaza is so much worse,’” he told me. “‘So much worse.’”) What there is, instead, is a picture of the intolerable cruelty and utter desperation that could lead to an October 7.

So October 7 was the Jews' fault.

And it's the media's fault for not reporting on the truth in Gaza, which is reprinting talking points from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

