Mobs Take Over Philadelphia, Swarm Police Cars

There are some proposed Community Notes for these posts, including one citing statistics that crime is down in Philadelphia. Of course, crime is down if the city stops reporting it.

Advertisement

What follows reminds us a little bit of 2020 and the Summer of Love, but instead, it was just illegal car racing downtown. This is what they do for fun in Philadelphia (and plenty of other cities, we imagine).

You’re not safe in Democrat-run Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/iQomU7w3AO — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 23, 2024

Shame on the House Judiciary Republicans for trying to make this partisan.

Here's a local news report indicating that at least six police vehicles were damaged.

Police vehicles were damaged and officers were assaulted during an illegal car meet-up in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/AurcVeROgw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 23, 2024

How is the car meetup able to happen outside of Philadelphia City Hall?



How were the Police caught flat footed on this?



Regardless, this was all caught on camera. Confiscate the cars. Publicize the arrests.



Because it most likely was people not from Philly who are involved… pic.twitter.com/B155NGOxFT — Next Philly Mayor 🏆 (@nextphlmayor) September 22, 2024

We wouldn't be so certain about that. They seemed to know the city pretty well.

This is what Democrat rule does — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 23, 2024

I love how one of the proposed community notes says crime is going down in Philadelphia. If this is what "down" looks like, you're definitely not safe in a democrat run city. — Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) September 23, 2024

Welcome to Kamala's America — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 23, 2024

Kamala's America! And if they get arrested she'll bail them out! — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) September 23, 2024

It looks like a scene out of World War Z — Adam Nutter 🐻🐻‍❄️ (@AdamNutter) September 23, 2024

It takes a mob, too. You don't see a person by himself jump on a police car and start dancing. The mob push each other to take things further.

We no longer have a society. — Violent Incidents (@ViolentSavages) September 23, 2024

The crime rates and violence in some cities are definitely a cause for concern. Philly’s got a lot to offer, but the safety situation needs serious attention before things spiral further. It’s time to prioritize real solutions over political talking points. — NotBroKen (@solbrokken) September 23, 2024

Tolerance brought us here. — AdamItAllToHell (@AdamItAllToHell) September 23, 2024

Looks like a horror film. 👀 — Ginger (@GingerAmero) September 23, 2024

Advertisement

It really does. The zombies were probably thinking more clearly than these clowns, though.

Crime rates are down in Philadelphia says the note, ha!



Of course they are when the LEA’s aren’t reporting their crime data to the FBI — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) September 23, 2024

This is when you bring in the fire trucks and the high pressure water hoses. — David C 🚀🛰️📡🌺 (@kanstin) September 23, 2024

And the National Guard. Remember when the Left had an absolute meltdown over Sen. Tom Cotton's "Bring in the Troops" op-ed in 2020? An editor lost his job over it.

This meet-up had to have been promoted. How did police miss an illegal car meet-up in front of City Hall?

Philadelphia basically looks like a game of Grand Theft Auto now.



It is just sad that we’ve allowed the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed to become this. pic.twitter.com/9JO9PK3Lv2 — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 23, 2024





***