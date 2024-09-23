Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Mobs Take Over Philadelphia, Swarm Police Cars

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There are some proposed Community Notes for these posts, including one citing statistics that crime is down in Philadelphia. Of course, crime is down if the city stops reporting it.

What follows reminds us a little bit of 2020 and the Summer of Love, but instead, it was just illegal car racing downtown. This is what they do for fun in Philadelphia (and plenty of other cities, we imagine).

Shame on the House Judiciary Republicans for trying to make this partisan.

Here's a local news report indicating that at least six police vehicles were damaged.

We wouldn't be so certain about that. They seemed to know the city pretty well.

It takes a mob, too. You don't see a person by himself jump on a police car and start dancing. The mob push each other to take things further.

It really does. The zombies were probably thinking more clearly than these clowns, though.

And the National Guard. Remember when the Left had an absolute meltdown over Sen. Tom Cotton's "Bring in the Troops" op-ed in 2020? An editor lost his job over it.

This meet-up had to have been promoted. How did police miss an illegal car meet-up in front of City Hall?


***

