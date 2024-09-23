Ken Burns Says 'Abraham Lincoln Is Turning Over in His Grave,' GOP Is 'Incredibly Dangerous'

Documentarian Ken Burns is a Democrat and by extension a Never Trumper. He doesn't say anything new here, claiming that the Republican Party has morphed into something "incredibly dangerous," but it's not like he was ever going to vote Republican anyway … he was probably among those who considered Republican presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney to be too extreme, if not Nazis.

Advertisement

Never Trumpers seem to have a plan: Elect the most liberal senator to be president, teaching the GOP to reform itself and expel the MAGA crowd, returning to the "real" Republican Party … the one that continuously loses to the Democrats and keeps a smile on its face. Look at how Kamala Harris has gained the support of Republicans like Liz and Dick Cheney. That's apparently what Burns wants back … a GOP led by someone like Liz Cheney that will be roundly defeated by Democrats. Democrats might cheer Cheney for her endorsement, but they'd never cast a vote for her for anything.

So why are Democrats so anxious to see a return to the "real" Republican Party? Easy … because it either loses to or goes along with the Democrats.

“The Republican Party has morphed into something incredibly dangerous.” — Ken Burns longs for the return of a Liz Cheney-led GOP, slams MAGA:



“Abraham Lincoln is turning over in his grave” — the GOP needs to “leave the MAGA base behind.”



Burns fails to mentions that there is… pic.twitter.com/JVgtXyAruj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2024

… Burns fails to mentions that there is only one party radicalizing assass*ns to take out their opposition political leader, and it’s not the GOP — but of course that doesn’t qualify as "incredibly dangerous” to Burns. Bottom line — the Cheney/Bush GOP is what's being left behind; and that’s what Burns and the DC establishment they can’t handle.

The great irony is Ken Burns learned nothing from his seminal work, The Civil War, which I've greatly admired from the first time it aired. Like other storytellers and artists, he easily falls into the trap of narrative persuasion - foregoing critical thinking for adopting an… — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) September 22, 2024

… foregoing critical thinking for adopting an ideological narrative. These are mostly people - artists - who go through life by feeling - it's what makes them successful, but my goodness, many don't stop and step back to analyze objectively. (Thus, "believe in science," "Kamala is joyful," and "words are violence.")

Or Ken Burns was a PBS funded narrative persuasion trap himself from the very start. He's played the nudge role for decades, now the script calls for him to be "moderate voice of reason who can stay silent no longer". — Franklin Cormorant (@FranklinCormor1) September 22, 2024

Maga is the future of the GOP.



America first is here to stay.



The days of the neocon war mongers is over — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 22, 2024

That’s really what is “incredibly dangerous” to the DC permanent class bootlickers like Burns — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2024

Advertisement

Another disappointing figure. — Land of Lincoln (@SugarAddict16) September 22, 2024

Ken Burns is a globalist elitist twit. — ellen (@ellen83378675) September 22, 2024

Burns also is lamenting a @GOP he and the liberals could routinely defeat in the public discourse and then fair elections... — Logicon (@logicsblade) September 22, 2024

Exactly.

We have to believe JFK would be turning over in his grave if he saw what the Democrat Party has become.

***