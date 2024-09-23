Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Ken Burns Says 'Abraham Lincoln Is Turning Over in His Grave,' GOP Is 'Incredibly Dangerous'

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on September 23, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Documentarian Ken Burns is a Democrat and by extension a Never Trumper. He doesn't say anything new here, claiming that the Republican Party has morphed into something "incredibly dangerous," but it's not like he was ever going to vote Republican anyway … he was probably among those who considered Republican presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney to be too extreme, if not Nazis.

Never Trumpers seem to have a plan: Elect the most liberal senator to be president, teaching the GOP to reform itself and expel the MAGA crowd, returning to the "real" Republican Party … the one that continuously loses to the Democrats and keeps a smile on its face. Look at how Kamala Harris has gained the support of Republicans like Liz and Dick Cheney. That's apparently what Burns wants back … a GOP led by someone like Liz Cheney that will be roundly defeated by Democrats. Democrats might cheer Cheney for her endorsement, but they'd never cast a vote for her for anything.

So why are Democrats so anxious to see a return to the "real" Republican Party? Easy … because it either loses to or goes along with the Democrats.

… 

Burns fails to mentions that there is only one party radicalizing assass*ns to take out their opposition political leader, and it’s not the GOP — but of course that doesn’t qualify as "incredibly dangerous” to Burns.

Bottom line — the Cheney/Bush GOP is what's being left behind; and that’s what Burns and the DC establishment they can’t handle.

… foregoing critical thinking for adopting an ideological narrative. These are mostly people - artists - who go through life by feeling - it's what makes them successful, but my goodness, many don't stop and step back to analyze objectively. (Thus, "believe in science," "Kamala is joyful," and "words are violence.")

Exactly.

We have to believe JFK would be turning over in his grave if he saw what the Democrat Party has become.

***

