Book Bans Are SO HOT Again: San Fran Bookstore Pulls Harry Potter Because...
60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own...
Guess SHE Really Made Him Cry: J.K. Rowling Shares a MASSIVE Trophy In...
VIP
As Least He's Consistent? Bill Kristol Sinks to New Low That's Even Low...
You Can See the Tears Dripping From CNN's Headline About SCOTUS and Activist...
SCOTUS Unleashes Trump! Mamdani TriesTo 'Trump-Proof' NYC!
Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes...
David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Parental Rights Versus LGBTQ+ Indoctrination in Schools (...
*POPCORN* AOC Ripping Into 'Democrat Establishment' Over Zohran Mamdani Is Hilariously SAT...
Guess How All These Rich Climate Change Doomsday Alarmists Are Getting to Jeff...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRE...
Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion...
Charles Payne, Clay Travis and Others Point Out How Horribly the Dems' 'Trump...

Chris Cuomo Slams CNN for Chasing Pod Bro Hysteria: Quit Playing Tabloid, Losers

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on June 27, 2025
Townhall Media

Chris Cuomo has advice for CNN ... stop trying to 'out-crazy' the Pod Bros. Yes, those podcast hosts who used to serve in the Obama Administration. Cuomo believes CNN is trying to complete with them. 

Advertisement

Chris Cuomo ripped into his former network CNN on Wednesday, accusing it of leaning into partisan theatrics as it feuds with President Trump over a report questioning the effectiveness of US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Cuomo’s criticism came during his NewsNation show “Cuomo,” where he hosted Bill O’Reilly to discuss fallout from a leaked intelligence assessment suggesting the recent strikes likely delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions by months — not years, as US officials had claimed.

“I think that [CNN is] trying too hard to compete with these pod bros and people who sell hysteria for profit,” Cuomo said on his show.

“We just too often get caught up in the propaganda game.”


Trump blasted the media coverage, labeling it “fake news,” while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also dismissed the reports during a Thursday press conference.  

As they shouldn't. 

Recommended

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him
Sam J.
Advertisement

Now that they disposed of him, he's ready to call them out. 

Yes, but that's different, of course. 

Yes, he does, but he views himself as the lone exception. His podcast is truthful and above it all. Heh.

That is exactly it. They are wishcasting failure because they want Donald Trump to fail. What a terrible attitude to have about your own President and your country. 

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP IRAN MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him
Sam J.
David Hogg and Other Lefties LOSE IT After SCOTUS Rules Against Activist Judges and FOR Parental Rights
Sam J.
Guess SHE Really Made Him Cry: J.K. Rowling Shares a MASSIVE Trophy In Her Fight to Protect Women
Sam J.
Amy Coney Barrett NUKES Ketanji Brown Jackson FROM ORBIT In Her Majority Opinion on Universal Injunctions
Sam J.
60 Minutes Mutiny: Pampered Reporters Throw Hissy Fit Over Not Picking Their Own Boss
justmindy
Book Bans Are SO HOT Again: San Fran Bookstore Pulls Harry Potter Because JK Rowling Is 'Anti-Trans'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Because of COURSE: How Barack Obama FINALLY Broke His Silence After Iranian Strikes Is Just SOOOO Him Sam J.
Advertisement