Chris Cuomo Slams CNN for Chasing Pod Bro Hysteria: Quit Playing Tabloid, Losers

Chris Cuomo has advice for CNN ... stop trying to 'out-crazy' the Pod Bros. Yes, those podcast hosts who used to serve in the Obama Administration. Cuomo believes CNN is trying to complete with them.

Chris Cuomo rips CNN over report on Iran strike intel: ‘Trying too hard to compete with these pod bros’ https://t.co/iWF0feHU6a pic.twitter.com/3zptGERu9E — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2025

Chris Cuomo ripped into his former network CNN on Wednesday, accusing it of leaning into partisan theatrics as it feuds with President Trump over a report questioning the effectiveness of US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Cuomo’s criticism came during his NewsNation show “Cuomo,” where he hosted Bill O’Reilly to discuss fallout from a leaked intelligence assessment suggesting the recent strikes likely delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions by months — not years, as US officials had claimed. “I think that [CNN is] trying too hard to compete with these pod bros and people who sell hysteria for profit,” Cuomo said on his show. “We just too often get caught up in the propaganda game.”

Trump blasted the media coverage, labeling it “fake news,” while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also dismissed the reports during a Thursday press conference.

No one takes MSM serious anymore… — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) June 27, 2025

As they shouldn't.

The biggest squid of them all is pissed — Ray Salomone (@RaySalomone) June 27, 2025

Now that they disposed of him, he's ready to call them out.

He’s not wrong, BUT, doesn’t he have a podcast now? — FOX 🇺🇸 (@Maximum_Pwr) June 27, 2025

Yes, but that's different, of course.

Yeah pretty much a tabloid story since Fredo has no credibility. — Mr B (@buelax) June 27, 2025

Yes, he does, but he views himself as the lone exception. His podcast is truthful and above it all. Heh.

Chris Cuomo calls out Democrats and CNN for wanting the Fordow strike to be a failure:

"Then came more proof of wanting it to be a failure. The leaked preliminary Pentagon analysis which said the nuclear sites were not obliterated, but they were 'severely damaged.' First, why… pic.twitter.com/ZMS6cobTkJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2025

That is exactly it. They are wishcasting failure because they want Donald Trump to fail. What a terrible attitude to have about your own President and your country.