New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American...
Detransitioner Chloe Cole Endorses Trump in Powerful Ad
Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Nine Cases From Kamala Harris’ Time as Prosecutor Examined
Ken Burns Says 'Abraham Lincoln Is Turning Over in His Grave,' GOP Is...
Mobs Take Over Philadelphia, Swarm Police Cars
Pastor Felt God's Presence With Her as She Chose to Have Two Abortions
Women Are Not Alright: Poll Shows Dem Lies on Abortion Scare Women
Are They SERIOUS?! Foreign Affairs Mag Publishes STRAIGHT UP FICTION About Biden 'Restorin...
CREEP: Joe Biden Said WHAT at Event Honoring Women's Soccer Champs (WATCH)
Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Why is Kamala's DOJ Publicizing … a Bounty on My...
Maybe Stop Shooting at Him? Axios Wonders Why Trump Is Holding Fewer Rallies,...
Lefty Media Pushing 'Violent Crime Dropped' FBI Report for Dem Election Boost (Yeah,...
WOMP WOMP: EPA's Climate Week Quiz Goes HORRIBLY, HILARIOUSLY Wrong for Them

British MP Says Education Is a Right and Tuition Should Be Free

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 23, 2024
Meme

It seems the idea of free college isn't exclusive to America. We're old enough to remember Al Gore campaigning on sending every American student to college, despite many of them having a lack of aptitude and the trades being in need of apprentices.

Advertisement

Why does college cost so much in the first place? Townhall's own Katie Pavlich was fact-checked back in 2019 for saying that Sen. Elizabeth Warren was paid $400,000 by Harvard to teach one class. PolitiFact found that Warren was paid $429,981 in salary from Harvard during 2010 and 2011, and Pavlich didn't take into account "the other work Warren was doing at that time." Warren's husband also made $402,897 in 2018 as a Harvard law professor.

But what if like so many other things (e.g., broadband internet) a college education is a right? British Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana brought her latest student loan statement to the floor. She should cross the Mexican border and have Joe Biden pay it off with American taxpayer dollars.

If students don't pay tuition, how do professors get paid? How do the maintenance workers keep the campus up and running? Obviously, it would be left to taxpayers to pay the tuition, which would be set by the government, along with professors' salaries.

Recommended

Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Brett T.
Advertisement

A college education is not a right.

Some confused students seem to think that college should be free because look at all of the benefits it would have if everyone in the country had a college degree.

Advertisement

We're guessing Sultana didn't get her degree in economics. Google says she's 30 years old, so she's old enough to know better.

***

Tags: COLLEGE EDUCATION RIGHT UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices
Brett T.
New York: Ta-Nehisi Coates Is Ready to Take on Israel and the American Media
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Detransitioner Chloe Cole Endorses Trump in Powerful Ad
Brett T.
Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Why is Kamala's DOJ Publicizing … a Bounty on My Dad’s Head?’ (and a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Mobs Take Over Philadelphia, Swarm Police Cars
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Campaign Surrogate Melts Down When Asked About Kamala's Plan to Lower Prices Brett T.
Advertisement