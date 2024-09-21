Survey: Fewer Than 4 Percent of Journalists Are Republicans as of 2022

There's a suggested Community Note to go with this chart that warns the reader to be cautious of any image without any source or citation given. Fair enough, but then there's another suggested Community Notes that provides the source of the chart: it comes from a study by Syracuse’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, which polled 1,600 U.S. journalists in early 2022. Titled, "The American Journalist Under Attack: Media, Trust & Democracy: Key Findings 2022."

As the title suggests, this survey of journalists was meant to help understand why the public's trust in the media is at an all-time low and why most people see journalism as going in the wrong direction. It also looks at some other "dangers" to the profession. "U.S. journalists continue to rely heavily on social media in their daily work, despite more than half of the journalists also thinking social media have negative impacts on their profession." it reads.

The reality check badly needed here is that about half of all journalists consider themselves to be Independents, with 36 percent calling themselves Democrats. Do you need a mirror, people?

Only 3.4% of journalists are Republicans as of 2022 pic.twitter.com/5b5wyz4ouv — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 21, 2024

That little red sliver? That's Republicans.

But the media isn't biased at all — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 21, 2024

They all graduate from the same journalism schools — it's no wonder the indoctrination has been so effective.

This explains everything. — Jimmy™ (@jimomics) September 21, 2024

So much for “diversity” and “representation.” — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 21, 2024

I think the 3.4% number is a stretch. — StopBSWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) September 21, 2024

I did not know the numbers were that low. Journalism schools must be all communist hell holes. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) September 21, 2024

I’d bet the ‘Independents’ lean about 80% Left and the ‘Other’ are an assortment of Greens and avowed Communists. Just guessing. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 21, 2024

The scary thing is they probably honestly believe they're "independent." Let's see those voter registrations, huh?

Most of that green bar is really blue too.



The majority of the “independent” green should be blue but they fool themselves into believing they aren’t extremely left of center. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) September 21, 2024

“Independent” in this context just means I go along to get along. — JoshFL (@JoshFL321) September 21, 2024

Alleging that they are independent is likely a professional lie. Almost all Left. — L Cimino (@luchicago) September 21, 2024

And they have the nerve to publish this under the name, "The American Journalist Under Attack." How about "The Republic Party Under Attack"?

