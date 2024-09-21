Kamala Harris Leads of Chant of 'Amber Nicole Thurman' in Georgia
Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like...
James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes
NYT Explains Why Her Cooking Could Make Kamala Harris a Great President
Your Betters Have Spoken: 'Let Them Eat Bugs'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Kamala Harris Avoiding Interviews: 'We Don't Live in Nirvana'
BRING IT ON: Trump Vows to End Sanctuary Cities Using 'Full Weight' of...
Rachel Maddow Says It Would Take 'Months' for Georgia to Hand-Count Ballots
Tim Walz FINALLY Said Something Honest, Folks: We CAN'T Afford Four More Years...
Frank Luntz Asks Why Kamala Harris Didn't Just Do the Fox News Debate
Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've...
Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk
LOL WUT?! Missouri Dem STRAIGHT UP Lies About SAVE Act Preventing Married Women...
What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot

Survey: Fewer Than 4 Percent of Journalists Are Republicans as of 2022

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on September 21, 2024
Journalism meme

There's a suggested Community Note to go with this chart that warns the reader to be cautious of any image without any source or citation given. Fair enough, but then there's another suggested Community Notes that provides the source of the chart: it comes from a study by Syracuse’s Newhouse School of Public Communications, which polled 1,600 U.S. journalists in early 2022. Titled, "The American Journalist Under Attack: Media, Trust & Democracy: Key Findings 2022."

Advertisement

As the title suggests, this survey of journalists was meant to help understand why the public's trust in the media is at an all-time low and why most people see journalism as going in the wrong direction. It also looks at some other "dangers" to the profession. "U.S. journalists continue to rely heavily on social media in their daily work, despite more than half of the journalists also thinking social media have negative impacts on their profession." it reads.

The reality check badly needed here is that about half of all journalists consider themselves to be Independents, with 36 percent calling themselves Democrats. Do you need a mirror, people?

That little red sliver? That's Republicans.

They all graduate from the same journalism schools — it's no wonder the indoctrination has been so effective.

Recommended

James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes
Brett T.
Advertisement

The scary thing is they probably honestly believe they're "independent." Let's see those voter registrations, huh?

And they have the nerve to publish this under the name, "The American Journalist Under Attack." How about "The Republic Party Under Attack"?

***

Tags: DEMOCRAT JOURNALISM MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN STUDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes
Brett T.
Influencer Says Watching Tim Walz Pretend to Work on His Truck is Like Watching the Olympics
Brett T.
Ex EPA Chief of Staff Wipes the Smug Off Dem Rep. Raskin's Face by Nuking Dems' Project 2025 Narrative
Doug P.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Kamala Harris Avoiding Interviews: 'We Don't Live in Nirvana'
Brett T.
Tim Walz FINALLY Said Something Honest, Folks: We CAN'T Afford Four More Years of This (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
NYT Explains Why Her Cooking Could Make Kamala Harris a Great President
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Uses Meme to Slam Gavin Newsom's Ban on Memes Brett T.
Advertisement