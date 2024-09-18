Kamala Harris Explains Her Understanding of the Children of the Community

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Wednesday to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and a lot of people said she broke out a new accent for the occasion. It sounds more Jamaican than Hispanic to this editor; maybe she picked it up from her father.

Kamala Harris just debuted her fake Latina accent while speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.



It might be her most cringe accent yet.pic.twitter.com/zarwYDEkFx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 18, 2024

Harris had a low bar to clear, just having to avoid describing the attendees as diverse as breakfast tacos.

Back in 1996, first lady Hillary Clinton published "It Takes a Village," a truncated version of the saying, "It takes a village to raise a child." That raised a lot of red flags for parents who were perfectly willing and able to raise their own children.

We think Harris was trying to say something similar by stating that her understanding growing up was that the children of the community are the children of the community. That's just a guess.

Kamala: "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community."



This is what happens when she goes off script. pic.twitter.com/uINohjFkA8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2024

Did she also mention she grew up a middle-class kid?

Remember when then-MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry shot this promo?

The community is commie speak like "it takes a village" and why they think your children don't belong to you. pic.twitter.com/ksoAP9Dq9U — Van Luken (@luken_van) September 18, 2024

"We have never invested as much in public education as we should have." New York City spends $30,000 a student each year in public school.

Her insight is really something special — BlockedByKirkHerbstreit.algo (@blockedbyherbie) September 18, 2024

Sounds like commie garbage — Perpetual Anxiety (@Mobius22_) September 18, 2024

That's because it is commie garbage.

Brought to you by a broken teleprompter! — History Vault 🌏🏛️ (@D_World_History) September 18, 2024

Off script Kamala is the true Kamala. — Rose Knows (@realRoseKnows) September 18, 2024

Children DON'T belong to the community.

Kamala and Walz want a radical shift away from traditional family structures. Marxism — Riley (@riley1999) September 18, 2024

Marxism encourages the "disruption" of the nuclear family, which itself is the product of whiteness.

Nah, this is a nice gloss over removal of parental rights. — Mark Kelly (@saucebook) September 18, 2024

They want ALL children to be wards of the state.

and it's largely done already. — Sean Adams (@AdamsSean17) September 18, 2024

MY children are members of the community, but they are MY children and not the community's. — Matt Sams (@MattyInProcess) September 18, 2024

It takes a village — the teacher, the guidance counselor, and the DEI officer — to trans your child without your knowledge.

I live in a community where the community is the community and in that community is the community full of community people that live in a community. — Ed Payne ✝️ 🇺🇲 (@ed_payne66) September 18, 2024

The community is where the children of the community can be children… and make up the community. It’s a community of children where kids are together — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) September 18, 2024

I think she's very convincing. For example, I'm convinced she's an imbecile. — Ron B (@RonB42740702) September 18, 2024

Introducing Kamala Harris, the maestro of verbal gymnastics, where every speech is a salad bowl of words, served with a side of mystique. — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) September 18, 2024

Parents have children. Communities do not have children. — Martian HODL (@qed57) September 18, 2024

As badly as she said it, she definitely had something like that in mind. Perhaps she thought it would appeal to her Latinx audience.

***