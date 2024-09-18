Harris, Pelosi, Warren Spread Misinformation About 'Trump Abortion Ban'
If Terrorists Would Leave Israel Alone, Their Pagers Wouldn't Have Exploded
Is This Interference? The FBI Announces Iran Leaked Trump Campaign Materials to the...
Frequent Feckless Failure Kamala Harris Wasted Billions Earmarked to Expand Internet Acces...
LET'S GO! Riley Gaines Introduces Her Stand With Women Scorecard to Hold Politicians...
'It's Like a Funeral at CNN' After Teamsters' Leadership Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris
NOOOOOOOOO! The Hill Wants Us All to Know What Hillary Calls Her 'Postmenopausal...
President Trump Stops by a 'Crypto Bar' and Buys Burgers with Bitcoin in...
NO ONE TRUSTS Director Wray As He Says 'Full Force' of FBI Is...
Dr. Jill Biden to Honor 25th Anniversary of 'The West Wing' TV Series
This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing...
Teamsters Choose Not to Endorse After Finding 'No Definitive Support' for Either Candidate
'Kamala's the Gift That Keeps on Giving'! Here's a Trump Ad That Might...
We Don't Blame Them! Israel Didn't Warn Biden-Harris Administration of Planned Pager Attac...

Kamala Harris Explains Her Understanding of the Children of the Community

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Wednesday to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, and a lot of people said she broke out a new accent for the occasion. It sounds more Jamaican than Hispanic to this editor; maybe she picked it up from her father.

Advertisement

Harris had a low bar to clear, just having to avoid describing the attendees as diverse as breakfast tacos.

Back in 1996, first lady Hillary Clinton published "It Takes a Village," a truncated version of the saying, "It takes a village to raise a child." That raised a lot of red flags for parents who were perfectly willing and able to raise their own children.

We think Harris was trying to say something similar by stating that her understanding growing up was that the children of the community are the children of the community. That's just a guess.

Did she also mention she grew up a middle-class kid?

Remember when then-MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry shot this promo?

Recommended

'It's Like a Funeral at CNN' After Teamsters' Leadership Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris
Doug P.
Advertisement

"We have never invested as much in public education as we should have." New York City spends $30,000 a student each year in public school.

That's because it is commie garbage.

Marxism encourages the "disruption" of the nuclear family, which itself is the product of whiteness.

It takes a village — the teacher, the guidance counselor, and the DEI officer — to trans your child without your knowledge.

Advertisement

As badly as she said it, she definitely had something like that in mind. Perhaps she thought it would appeal to her Latinx audience.

***

Tags: HISPANICS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's Like a Funeral at CNN' After Teamsters' Leadership Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris
Doug P.
Harris, Pelosi, Warren Spread Misinformation About 'Trump Abortion Ban'
Brett T.
This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing People BACKFIRES Spectacularly
Amy Curtis
Is This Interference? The FBI Announces Iran Leaked Trump Campaign Materials to the Biden/Harris Campaign
justmindy
NOOOOOOOOO! The Hill Wants Us All to Know What Hillary Calls Her 'Postmenopausal Midsection'
Grateful Calvin
Frequent Feckless Failure Kamala Harris Wasted Billions Earmarked to Expand Internet Access
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It's Like a Funeral at CNN' After Teamsters' Leadership Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris Doug P.
Advertisement