Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'

We're awfully tired of the Kamala Harris campaign and the mainstream media treating the 2024 election as if Donald Trump were the incumbent. Trump served his four years. Harris has been vice president for three-and-a-half years. Maybe it's time to start treating all of the country's problems as being the fault of the Biden-Harris administration.

We're not sure when or with whom this interview was (Harris is limiting them to local news outlets), but she admits the price of groceries is still too high. Her economic plan is to stop price gouging and implement Soviet-style price controls. But she doesn't get into those in this answer; instead, she pivots toward "turning the page" on an era. Again, she's the incumbent.

Harris admits inflation is out of control but says “I do believe that I offer a new generation of leadership for our country, that is about, in particular, turning the page on an era that sadly has shown us attempts by some to incite fear …” pic.twitter.com/9MppxzaY3t — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2024

That will bring down the cost of groceries.

She is, objectively, an imbecile. — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) September 17, 2024

If you were trying to create an utterly vacuous politician character for a movie or a book, you'd struggle to come up with anything better than Kamala Harris. There is zero substance in anything she says. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) September 17, 2024

“Inflation will be solved by eliminating those who attempt to incite fear” … a new way to solve inflation without involving the economy . Lmao 🤣 — Nancy (@sooo_nance) September 17, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is in office now.



She wants us to vote for her so she can turn the page from her own failed administration to her new failing administration?



Yeah…I’ll pass. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) September 17, 2024

Turning a page on the era she was instrumental in creating. — Business Tactical (@Bacon_Is_King) September 17, 2024

The "turn the page" phrase is getting quite a workout. Will she acknowledge that turning the page means turning it on her administration? — DrewInWisconsin (@DrewInWisconsin) September 17, 2024

I mean, she grew up in a middle-class home, so she has it all figured out. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) September 17, 2024

Turning the page with Dick Cheney. — Matthew Linder (@LinderMatthew) September 17, 2024

“New generation” is a bit rich considering she’s old enough to be a grandma. She looks good for 60 but that’s only young compared to Biden. — Clementine Bayswater (@CBayswater) September 17, 2024

She is profoundly unserious person. It’s shocking how she has gotten this far — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) September 17, 2024

You mean, she has not been the "new generation of leadership" for the past 4 years? How does that work? — Michael V. Pearce (@ushistorynut) September 17, 2024

Oh, thank goodness you are going to be different than Biden administration! Duh! — Devin Fox (@dfoxofoleput) September 17, 2024

So ............ I was raised as a middle-class kid, okay? — Lea Reiter (@LeaReiter73414) September 17, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, she does respond by saying she was a middle-class kid. So about the economy … she was a middle-class kid, and she's going to turn the page and usher in a new generation. But how does that bring grocery prices down? Why doesn't she do it now?

