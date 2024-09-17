How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced...
Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We're awfully tired of the Kamala Harris campaign and the mainstream media treating the 2024 election as if Donald Trump were the incumbent. Trump served his four years. Harris has been vice president for three-and-a-half years. Maybe it's time to start treating all of the country's problems as being the fault of the Biden-Harris administration.

We're not sure when or with whom this interview was (Harris is limiting them to local news outlets), but she admits the price of groceries is still too high. Her economic plan is to stop price gouging and implement Soviet-style price controls. But she doesn't get into those in this answer; instead, she pivots toward "turning the page" on an era. Again, she's the incumbent. 

That will bring down the cost of groceries.

Elsewhere in the interview, she does respond by saying she was a middle-class kid. So about the economy … she was a middle-class kid, and she's going to turn the page and usher in a new generation. But how does that bring grocery prices down? Why doesn't she do it now?

***

