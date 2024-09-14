'Kamala Harris' Silk Press Shines': USA Today Reports on Candidate's Hair

Earlier Saturday, we reported that USA Today had done a "news" story about how second gentleman Doug Emhoff embodied (and redefined) masculinity. Again, that wasn't an opinion piece, but a news story about the election. If you thought USA Today couldn't go any softer, you need to check out their fashion section, where they discuss the conversation over Kamala Harris' hair.

Kamala Harris’ silk press shines: The conversation her hair is starting about Black women in politics https://t.co/YB3oFuY0C5 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 14, 2024

People blast Donald Trump for saying it, but when she was elected to the Senate, all of the headlines crowed about how we had the first Indian-American senator. But now her hair is starting a conversation about black women in politics.

Taylor Ardrey explains:

In the five years that Tiffany Posh has been doing hair for Black women in metro Washington, D.C., she's never had so many of them refer to her signature silk press as "presidential." Posh, who calls herself the "healthy hair doctor," has a luxurious multi-step service that includes a wash, repair treatment, and the silky, bouncy hairstyle that leaves her clients smiling in the chair. "My hair is looking presidential," a client recently told Posh after she completed their hair. … People are drawn to Harris's hair because it “feels familiar,” said Nadia E. Brown, a professor of Government at Georgetown University in D.C., and co-author of “Sister Style: The Politics of Appearance for Black Women Political Elites." … “It's also an iconic look, particularly for millennials and Gen Xers who grew up watching ‘The Cosby Show,’” Brown explained. “She looks really reminiscent of Clair Huxtable, and that kind of nostalgia for Black women … is palpable. It’s also seen as a classic professional look for people with Afro-textured hair, and her hair is always flawless. I don't ever think she's had one bad hair day.”

Ardrey tracked down the co-author of "Sister Style: The Politics of Appearance for Black Women Political Elites." We're sure that flew off the shelves.

We have, at a minimum, two more months of this. pic.twitter.com/pleqRAO4PN — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 14, 2024

you wont talk about her policies but you'll talk about her hair, give me a break — CDJS2112 (@cdjs2112) September 14, 2024

I don't care what she looks like. I don't care about her skin color. She said Biden was mentally fit and Robert Hur was lying in his report. That was Feb. He didn't get like that overnight. And she covered for him. Said his economy was booming, now we have to fix it. — Chubs (@chubs61794) September 14, 2024

She's been vice president for nearly four years and her new campaign slogan is, "A New Way Forward." It would be nice to get some details on how her policies differ from President Biden's and what she plans to change to fix the country they ruined. But at least her hair is shiny.

