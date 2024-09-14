President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Progressive Sex Symbol Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris Has Become Bad*ss
While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That...
After Driving Divisive Narratives for YEARS, the NYT Is Shocked to Learn of...
Donald Trump, JD Vance Revealed as Hitler-Loving Nazis Again
CNN, Joy Reid, Other MSNBC Pundits Claim Donald Trump’s ‘Abdul’ Doesn’t Exist
SERIOUSLY?! Guess Where Tim Walz Wants Supporters to Make the Case for Voting...
Drew Barrymore Calls Kamala Harris Interview the 'Scariest' Conversation She's Done (Guess...
This Is a Form of CENSORSHIP: Mainstream Critics Continue Ignoring Matt Walsh's 'Am...
Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the...
We Regret to Inform You Kamala Harris LIED AGAIN: She's Coming for Your...
MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Bide...
Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Ill...
USA Today Says Doug Emhoff Embodies (and Redefines) Masculinity

'Kamala Harris' Silk Press Shines': USA Today Reports on Candidate's Hair

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Earlier Saturday, we reported that USA Today had done a "news" story about how second gentleman Doug Emhoff embodied (and redefined) masculinity. Again, that wasn't an opinion piece, but a news story about the election. If you thought USA Today couldn't go any softer, you need to check out their fashion section, where they discuss the conversation over Kamala Harris' hair.

Advertisement

People blast Donald Trump for saying it, but when she was elected to the Senate, all of the headlines crowed about how we had the first Indian-American senator. But now her hair is starting a conversation about black women in politics.

Taylor Ardrey explains:

In the five years that Tiffany Posh has been doing hair for Black women in metro Washington, D.C., she's never had so many of them refer to her signature silk press as "presidential."

Posh, who calls herself the "healthy hair doctor," has a luxurious multi-step service that includes a wash, repair treatment, and the silky, bouncy hairstyle that leaves her clients smiling in the chair.

"My hair is looking presidential," a client recently told Posh after she completed their hair.

People are drawn to Harris's hair because it “feels familiar,” said Nadia E. Brown, a professor of Government at Georgetown University in D.C., and co-author of “Sister Style: The Politics of Appearance for Black Women Political Elites."

“It's also an iconic look, particularly for millennials and Gen Xers who grew up watching ‘The Cosby Show,’” Brown explained. “She looks really reminiscent of Clair Huxtable, and that kind of nostalgia for Black women … is palpable. It’s also seen as a classic professional look for people with Afro-textured hair, and her hair is always flawless. I don't ever think she's had one bad hair day.”

Recommended

President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Brett T.
Advertisement

Ardrey tracked down the co-author of "Sister Style: The Politics of Appearance for Black Women Political Elites." We're sure that flew off the shelves.

She's been vice president for nearly four years and her new campaign slogan is, "A New Way Forward." It would be nice to get some details on how her policies differ from President Biden's and what she plans to change to fix the country they ruined. But at least her hair is shiny.

***

Tags: HAIR KAMALA HARRIS USA TODAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Brett T.
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
Donald Trump, JD Vance Revealed as Hitler-Loving Nazis Again
Brett T.
CNN, Joy Reid, Other MSNBC Pundits Claim Donald Trump’s ‘Abdul’ Doesn’t Exist
Brett T.
While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That They've Sent Their Criminals Here
Amy Curtis
Drew Barrymore Calls Kamala Harris Interview the 'Scariest' Conversation She's Done (Guess WHY)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again Brett T.
Advertisement