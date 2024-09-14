CNN, Joy Reid, Other MSNBC Pundits Claim Donald Trump’s ‘Abdul’ Doesn’t Exist

While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 14, 2024
CNN

During Tuesday night's debate, Vice President Kamala Harris hit Donald Trump on negotiating with the Taliban at Camp David: "A place of storied significance for us as Americans, a place where we honor the importance of American diplomacy, where we invite and receive respected world leaders"

Trump said that yes, he had met with Adbul at Camp David and threatened him: "And he said why do you send me a picture of my house? I said you're going to have to figure that out, Abdul. And for 18 months we had nobody killed."

As Twitchy reported, CNN national security analyst and Atlantic contributor Juliette Kayyem couldn't get it out of her head that Trump "casually" called the head of the Taliban "Abdul": 

It was racist, apparently, because Trump just pulled the first generic Arab name he could out of the ether. Actually, he called the man Abdul because he name was Abdul:

Everything Trump said about the meeting was true … but MSNBC's Joy Reid joined Nicolle Wallace and some other pundit we don't recognize and explained that there was no such person as "Abdul" and maybe Trump should have just gone back to the old folks home and had a bowl of Jell-O.

Will "real journalists" Reid and Wallace issue corrections on air? A quick Google search could have cleared it up and shown that Abdul is indeed a real person. But if you Google "Adbul Trump Taliban" Saturday, you're led to a link on CNN called "Watch comedians react to Trump's fake name of Taliban leader" and a video of Trump being ridiculed.

***

