CNN, Joy Reid, Other MSNBC Pundits Claim Donald Trump’s ‘Abdul’ Doesn’t Exist

During Tuesday night's debate, Vice President Kamala Harris hit Donald Trump on negotiating with the Taliban at Camp David: "A place of storied significance for us as Americans, a place where we honor the importance of American diplomacy, where we invite and receive respected world leaders"

Trump said that yes, he had met with Adbul at Camp David and threatened him: "And he said why do you send me a picture of my house? I said you're going to have to figure that out, Abdul. And for 18 months we had nobody killed."

As Twitchy reported, CNN national security analyst and Atlantic contributor Juliette Kayyem couldn't get it out of her head that Trump "casually" called the head of the Taliban "Abdul":

It's such a minor point but I cannot stop thinking that Trump casually calling the head of Taliban "Abdul" is a perfect mix of his ignorance, racism and senility in just a single word. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 11, 2024

It was racist, apparently, because Trump just pulled the first generic Arab name he could out of the ether. Actually, he called the man Abdul because he name was Abdul:

He's referring to Abdul Ghani Baradar, the then leader of the Taliban appointed by Hibatullah Akhundzada who was in hiding. — Souvik Satpathy (@souviksatpathy) September 11, 2024

Everything Trump said about the meeting was true … but MSNBC's Joy Reid joined Nicolle Wallace and some other pundit we don't recognize and explained that there was no such person as "Abdul" and maybe Trump should have just gone back to the old folks home and had a bowl of Jell-O.

The dishonest, corrupt media in all of their glory.



"There is no Abdul. Trump made it up."



In 2021, before the botched withdrawal, Biden's CIA Director met with the same Abdul that they now claim doesn't exist.



Share this far and wide. Someone should get it to Trump. pic.twitter.com/TphmTO1fd4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 13, 2024

But Ted Lieu said that MSNBC reports real news, all the time.pic.twitter.com/nbqg6Vi2id — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 13, 2024

These are the same people who demand X be shut down or censored for spreading misinformation.

"Do democrats know you can look stuff up online?" "Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar"

"In 2020, Baradar became the first Taliban leader to communicate directly with a US president after having a telephone conversation with Donald Trump."https://t.co/LSJDdjiaan — Dillon, Kamala's debate coach (@000Dillon000) September 13, 2024

Are these links not real also? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xqOMa0HGGc — Dude Gameison (@DudeGameison) September 13, 2024

Will "real journalists" Reid and Wallace issue corrections on air? A quick Google search could have cleared it up and shown that Abdul is indeed a real person. But if you Google "Adbul Trump Taliban" Saturday, you're led to a link on CNN called "Watch comedians react to Trump's fake name of Taliban leader" and a video of Trump being ridiculed.

