Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the Democrats

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on September 14, 2024
Twitter

You know Harry Sisson — the 21-year-old Gen Z TikTok influencer who's been invited to the White House with other Biden supporters. Sisson's sycophantic love for Joe Biden immediately translated to Kamala Harris after the party elites forced his surrogate grandfather out of the race.

Sisson has insisted that he's not paid by the DNC to post, and we believe him. We believe he's represented by an agency that is paid by the DNC for pro-Biden/Harris content. We're not sure why an agency would represent him when all he posts 24/7 is pro-Democrat content.

Sisson was challenged to a boxing match this week.

Community Notes time:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know
False. Individuals can donate unlimited amounts to Super PACs supporting Republicans or Democrats, as long as the PAC operates independently of the campaign.

Time for another Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

According to FEC records, Harry is paid for social media consulting by both Democracy Defense Action and Meidas Touch.

According to his LinkedIn, Harry is also represented by Palette Management, which receives funding from the DNC.

So when is the boxing match?

***

Tags: DNC HARRY SISSON

