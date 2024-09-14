Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the Democrats

You know Harry Sisson — the 21-year-old Gen Z TikTok influencer who's been invited to the White House with other Biden supporters. Sisson's sycophantic love for Joe Biden immediately translated to Kamala Harris after the party elites forced his surrogate grandfather out of the race.

Sisson has insisted that he's not paid by the DNC to post, and we believe him. We believe he's represented by an agency that is paid by the DNC for pro-Biden/Harris content. We're not sure why an agency would represent him when all he posts 24/7 is pro-Democrat content.

Sisson was challenged to a boxing match this week.

Loser of our boxing match donates $1m to the opposing campaign! Whatcha think? @harryjsisson — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) September 14, 2024

You’re too dumb to know that would be an illegal contribution idiot — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 14, 2024

Community Notes time:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know False. Individuals can donate unlimited amounts to Super PACs supporting Republicans or Democrats, as long as the PAC operates independently of the campaign.

I’m guessing you’ve never heard of a PAC?You can donate as much as you want actually 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 if you can’t afford the $1m u can just put what the DNC has paid u towards Trump if you lose 👀 https://t.co/zvJxUuvP7i pic.twitter.com/oi27bXsWsA — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) September 14, 2024

Prove I’ve taken as much as a penny from the Democratic Party, either directly or indirectly, and I’ll box you this week. If you can’t, donate 10k to Kamala Harris’s PAC. Deal? — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 14, 2024

Time for another Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

According to FEC records, Harry is paid for social media consulting by both Democracy Defense Action and Meidas Touch. According to his LinkedIn, Harry is also represented by Palette Management, which receives funding from the DNC.

Easy.



These two screenshots show the Democratic National Committee (DNC) paying "Palette Media Inc" $210,000 in 2022.



Your Linkedin profile says you work for "Palette MGMT."



You haven't been directly paid by the DNC, but have been directly paid a collective total of $19,000… https://t.co/xGWMrEhJbK pic.twitter.com/maGgDDXZv2 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) September 14, 2024

This is the dumbest response possible. I asked for payments from the Democratic Party or the DNC. You’ve shown literally nothing LMAOOO. Show me a direct payment to me from the party numbnuts — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 14, 2024

You said "directly or indirectly" yourself. Now please report to the boxing ring immediately, Harold. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) September 14, 2024

Bro, you admit it on LinkedIn. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 14, 2024

You’ve been exposed multiple times



I exposed you AND Chris almost 2 years ago.



This is getting very old, Harry. You’re a bought and paid for propagandist.



You’re not *just* campaigning for Harris. — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) September 14, 2024

You’re paid you shill — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) September 14, 2024

Oh Harry.

How many times are you going to cry about this?

It’s sad and I’m embarrassed for you. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) September 14, 2024

Bro this is known info.



You talk a big game while behind a keyboard but when presented with a challenge, you choke. Every single time. — IamBatman (@IamBatman_27) September 14, 2024

I guess you are due for a date to box..hmm? I get so tired of paid influencers. It’s obvious who is so I ignore their posts (like your posts). I got here indirectly through someone who proved you are a paid influencer. You are a 🤡 — IBNimmo (Donna Smith) (@DonnaNimmoSmith) September 14, 2024

Can’t wait to watch this fight 🤣😂😂 — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) September 14, 2024

C'mon man, where do you think your money comes from — Jeff Sun (@jsun1993) September 14, 2024

You are too young to sell your soul like this. There are other ways I promise you. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) September 14, 2024

So when is the boxing match?

***