President Biden Says the Best Decision He Made Was Selecting Kamala Harris

Joe Biden didn't leave himself much of a pool to choose from when picking a running mate. He promised a woman of color, and that's how we got a vice presidential candidate who had dropped out of her own presidential bid before Iowa because she was so unpopular. We're old enough to remember the first year of the Biden campaign when probably the same elites who helped force Biden out of the 2024 race were talking about swapping out Harris for Pete Buttigieg, her approval numbers were so low.

Harris has managed to make Biden look good by comparison — her approval numbers were always well below his, which were already low. Maybe that's why Biden says that selecting Harris to be his vice president was the best decision he made.

Crooked Joe Biden says the "best decision" he made was "selecting Kamala Harris" as his partner in destroying the country pic.twitter.com/qFnaHh9Kv6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

It was just a couple of months before they forced out Biden that the same elites were urging Biden to drop Harris from the ticket as she was dragging him down. Now, of course, we're all high on "joy."

He did not make any decisions. He was told who is VP would be, just like he was told he was stepping aside. — Kenny (@garciaksr) September 12, 2024

Man I was really hoping he was about to say the “best decision” was putting on that MAGA cap yesterday. Because boy does it make sense to support maga — Yoda Trades (@MarketMovers10) September 12, 2024

The stupidest thing he’s ever said. 😂 — Burbank (@DusonBoy3) September 12, 2024

Look how well she did fixing the root causes of unfettered illegal immigration. He also put her in charge of Space Force (where she did a video with child actors) and artificial intelligence, which is an intelligence that is artificial.

Imagine how bad it would be if he chose a competent person to help destroy the country. — WizardRonin (@WizardsOGL) September 12, 2024

The only decision he made. — Bette Sherman (@sherm59297) September 12, 2024

It probably was, that’s how bad his tenure was… — CLE Patriot (@MSMLies247) September 12, 2024

