President Biden Says the Best Decision He Made Was Selecting Kamala Harris
The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic...
America Can't Solve Our Immigration Crisis with Emotional Stories, Tweets or Heart Wrenchi...
Joe Biden Goes on Weird Rant Detailing His Time Spying on Domestic Violence...
Letter: Photogs Say Harris Campaign Was Engaging in 'Unprecedented Reduction in Access'
Taylor Swift Endorsement Not Translating to TikTok Views
Tim Walz Just Said Kamala Harris Was a Young What?
The EU Says I'm Guilty of 'Illegal Speech', and I Wear That Like...
Trump Proposes Brilliant New Tax Plan and Kamala Harris Surely Will Copy It...
It's 'Dangerous and Outrageous' to Criticize the DOJ, According to People Who Say...
Elie Mystal Says Trump's Supporters Are Just as Despicable as He Is
How Can We Vote for Four More Years of THIS? Inflation IS UP...
Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out
GOP Bill Calls Kamala Harris' Bluff, Would Block Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Immigrant...

Here's the Short Answer to the Question, 'Are You Better Off Than Four Years Ago?'

Brett T.  |  9:15 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While we wait to see if Kamala Harris was given the debate questions and talking points in advance, let's look at the opening question put to her by the moderators. ABC's David Muir kicking things off this way: "Vice President Harris, you and President [Biden] were elected four years ago and your opponent on the stage here tonight often asks his supporters, are you better off than you were four years ago? When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?"

Advertisement

And that's all it took for Harris to start serving up the word salad. "So, I was raised as a middle-class kid," she replied.

Byron York writes for the Washington Examiner that it was the most important question of the night, and she flubbed it.

York writes:

The good news for Trump at the debate was that even if the ABC News moderators were biased, and they were, they still felt they had to begin the debate with the most important issue, which just happened to be Trump’s strongest and Harris’s weakest. The question went to Harris: “When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?”

Did you notice something missing? For all her words, Harris didn’t answer the question. The question was, “When it comes to the economy, do you believe Americans are better off than they were four years ago?” And Harris did not say. For millions of people, of course, the answer is no.

No wonder some undecided voters were more skeptical about Harris’s performance than many media commentators. The very beginning of the debate, the most important question of the election — and Harris won’t answer. Who could be enthusiastic about that?

As York writes, Harris "spent days holed up in a Pittsburgh hotel, practicing for the debate," and she couldn't answer the first question. "Yes, Americans are better off, and here's why."

Recommended

The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic Troll
justmindy
Advertisement

Like your grocery bill, the polls don't lie:

She's just like us! Her father was a Marxist economist teaching at Stanford University, and her mother was a biomedical scientist.

They were probably laid off or lost their businesses in the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Advertisement

The moderators pushed her zero times.

Even considering we were in the middle of a pandemic, a wide majority say they were better off. They certainly were before COVID-19 certainly didn't escape from the Wuhan Institute of Virology where they definitely weren't doing gain of function research.

***

Tags: BYRON YORK DEBATE DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic Troll
justmindy
Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet
Sam J.
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Tim Walz Just Said Kamala Harris Was a Young What?
Brett T.
Joe Biden Goes on Weird Rant Detailing His Time Spying on Domestic Violence Hotlines
justmindy
Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Most Fragile (and DUMB) White Woman Has Responded to Matt Walsh's Epic Troll justmindy
Advertisement