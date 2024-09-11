CNN Analyst Says Trump Showed His Racism and Senility in a Single Word

In Tuesday night's debate, moderator/debater David Muir asked Kamala Harris if she felt any responsibility as vice president for the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 service members dead and left behind tens of billions of dollars of military hardware. Harris hit back by noting that Trump had met and negotiated with a leader of the Taliban at — can you believe this — the sacred grounds of Camp David: "A place of storied significance for us as Americans, a place where we honor the importance of American diplomacy, where we invite and receive respected world leaders." Trump said that yes he had met with Abdul.

Advertisement

CNN national security analyst and Atlantic contributor Juliette Kayyem couldn't stop thinking about Trump calling the head of the Taliban "Abdul."

It's such a minor point but I cannot stop thinking that Trump casually calling the head of Taliban "Abdul" is a perfect mix of his ignorance, racism and senility in just a single word. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) September 11, 2024

What was racist about calling him Abdul? The guy's name is Abdul Ghani Baradar, and he's the acting first deputy prime minister of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

His name is Abdul. What the hell is wrong with you people? https://t.co/GKE0zjDTpb — EEE (@EEElverhoy) September 11, 2024

You seem smart. Let Google be your friend. — Erik (@winefishdawg) September 11, 2024

He's referring to Abdul Ghani Baradar, the then leader of the Taliban appointed by Hibatullah Akhundzada who was in hiding. — Souvik Satpathy (@souviksatpathy) September 11, 2024

Like… can we just do the minimum and Google it?



Trump had plenty of missteps. No need to invent things. pic.twitter.com/dxlEafLFa3 — Citizens Coalition for Responsive Government (@CCRGPolitics) September 11, 2024

That is his name. — withsomerespect (@withsomerespect) September 11, 2024

Bad? The guys name is literally Abdul. — WesTaylorDVM (@WesTaylorDVM) September 11, 2024

It’s his name you fucking clown — Rogue1-the Jeff Faria Project (@PatriotsOfMars) September 11, 2024

I’m surprised at this post. Given your background on national security I would think you would know that Abdul is a real individual who still is the official number 2 of the Taliban, and CIA director William Burns went to Kabul to meet with him in 2021. Can you explain your view? https://t.co/lKfTPGhTmf — Taufiq Rahim (@taufiqzrahim) September 11, 2024

Check the name, genius — tradman_ (@tradman_) September 11, 2024

It's one thing to be wrong, which you are.



What is far worse is that you will not retract this or admit you were wrong or god-forbid apologize for spreading falsehoods.



Will you? — Mike D (@MikeD93735031) September 11, 2024

That's his name. Abdul.



What would you prefer he call him? — PoliticalArmy (@Political_Army) September 11, 2024

He threatened to kill Abdul's entire family if Abdul acted out of line. Guess what, Abdul behaved perfectly. Thats what Americans care about. — Let’s Agree (@RespectDebate33) September 11, 2024

Advertisement

"And he said why do you send me a picture of my house? I said you're going to have to figure that out, Abdul," Trump recalled. "And for 18 months we had nobody killed."

***