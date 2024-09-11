Chris Wallace: ABC Debate as Devastating to Trump as CNN’s Was to Biden

Among the pundits rating Tuesday night's presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was CNN's Chris Wallace, who was astounded. Yeah, Joe Biden's debate on CNN went so badly that they forced him out of the race, but ABC's debate was "just as devastating." CNN media analyst Brian Stelter was on the case:

Chris Wallace: "Jake, I didn't think I was ever going to witness a debate as devastating as the one that you and Dana moderated back in June, where Joe Biden basically tanked his reelection campaign. I think tonight was just as devastating," but for Trump. pic.twitter.com/uW8puJ0K8d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 11, 2024

Does this mean Trump is going to drop out of the race and be replaced by another nominee at the last second? It was that devastating?

Account Kamala's Wins was quick to report Stelter's video:

BREAKING: Chris Wallace just completely demolished Donald Trump’s debate performance. Wallace went so far as to call Donald Trump’s debate performance tonight the worst debate performance in American history. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this.pic.twitter.com/7vbmtT5Md9 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 11, 2024

This was moderators v. Trump. What a joke! — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 11, 2024

Chris Wallace is a jackwagon extraordinaire. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) September 11, 2024

Chris Wallace is desperate to keep his paychecks coming from CNN. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 11, 2024

This editor keeps insisting there's something in the water cooler at CNN. Once-rational people like Wallace and Oliver Darcy become part of the CNN hive mind.

Only thing devastating is Chris Wallace’s ratings.



This is why nobody watches you people.



Just overt propaganda. — The North Remembers (@TheNorth212) September 11, 2024

Trump sucked but this is a delusional thing to say. — DanielDay99876549 (@danieldaycrypto) September 11, 2024

It was 3 on 1, bringing up old hoaxes and yes they agitated Trump.



Voters still have zero idea if we get 2019 or 2024 Kamala. — Lake Wobegon Man 🇺🇲 (@LakeWobegonMan) September 11, 2024

Translation: please don’t fire me CNN — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) September 11, 2024

Are you lactating over Chris Wallace? — Colton Arneman (@Colt93N7) September 11, 2024

Devastating for ABC. They are the true losers of the debate. No matter what side you are on, the bias was palatable and was a disservice to the American People. — TheBigD (@TheBigD04950286) September 11, 2024

I can’t wait to see how they respond when, like every other time, their propaganda is responded to by more support for Trump. — Publius (@Publius215) September 11, 2024

You’re citing CHRIS WALLACE as in the middle? That is laughable. Disappointing. Looking for a new “unbiased” news source. — Linda Bergeland (@Linberg09) September 11, 2024

That’s absolutely absurd, and I’m rooting for Kamala. Bidens was the worst televised presidential debate of any in American history. Trump took a fat L tonight but let’s be real — Bobby Breeze (@2858292747A) September 11, 2024

Trump could have done better, but the Republican elite didn't send him off to live out his remaining days on a beach in Delaware.

