Chris Wallace: ABC Debate as Devastating to Trump as CNN’s Was to Biden

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Among the pundits rating Tuesday night's presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was CNN's Chris Wallace, who was astounded. Yeah, Joe Biden's debate on CNN went so badly that they forced him out of the race, but ABC's debate was "just as devastating." CNN media analyst Brian Stelter was on the case:

Does this mean Trump is going to drop out of the race and be replaced by another nominee at the last second? It was that devastating?

Account Kamala's Wins was quick to report Stelter's video:

This editor keeps insisting there's something in the water cooler at CNN. Once-rational people like Wallace and Oliver Darcy become part of the CNN hive mind.

Trump could have done better, but the Republican elite didn't send him off to live out his remaining days on a beach in Delaware.

***

