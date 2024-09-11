Alexander Vindman Reminds Senile Trump That Russia Was at War With Ukraine During His Term

We've already heard Rachel Vindman's summation of Tuesday night's presidential debate, but her whistleblower husband wanted to point out that Donald Trump was old and senile. Trump said that the botched Afghanistan withdrawal inspired Russia to attack Ukraine: "Because they saw how incompetent [Kamala Harris] and her boss are."

Doesn't Trump know that Russia was waging war with Ukraine during his term?

Trump, you are old and senile, so let me remind you that Russia was waging war on Ukraine the entire four years you were president. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) September 11, 2024

Not really... it was mostly an armistice.



Let me remind you: Russia INVADED Ukraine while Obama was President.



Let me ALSO remind you: Russia INVADED Ukraine while Kamala/Biden were in office. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) September 11, 2024

Alex you must be old and senile so let me remind you that Russia seized parts of Ukraine during the Obama-Biden administration and then launched an all-out invasion to crush the nation during the Biden-Harris administration. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) September 11, 2024

Why aren't you and your brother over there fighting for your country? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 11, 2024

He did fly over for a quick visit.

When exactly did those tanks roll across the border into Ukraine? 🤔 — Jared Pete Gile (@JaredPeteGile) September 11, 2024

Are you still at it Vindman? I have a feeling we won’t be hearing much from you come November. — ErinGoBragh (@InBurito) September 11, 2024

Russia invaded only when Obama/Biden and Biden/Harris were in office. No, holding territory previously took is not at war. Weren't you a Colonel or something? — Julinda Lace (@JulindaLace) September 11, 2024

Glad to see you think age is an issue now.



You equate the two situations with Ukraine? Are you really this morally bankrupt? — Arty Thorn (@ArtyThorn) September 11, 2024

Why didn’t Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine while Donald Trump was in office? — The Hawkington Post (@Paulhawkington) September 11, 2024

Vindman is unregistered like Hunter. — Gold Donkey (@GoldDonkey2000) September 11, 2024

Nonsense. Ukraine was waging war on the people of the Donbas. 15k killed, 10k residents of Donbas. Russia recognized their passports, and allowed its soldiers to volunteer to help. Russia accepted refugees. No direct involvement. — Libertree (@libertreee) September 11, 2024

Remind everyone, exactly when did they invade Ukraine? When did the ground war start? I could make the same argument that the US has been waging war with Russia. Just not a ground war. — wood (@woodusapatriot) September 11, 2024

True, and Trump sent them anti tank missiles and caused the stalemate. Your propaganda is getting old. — justhinkin (@justhinkin385) September 11, 2024

When was the invasion? — David Back to the Well (@Stillsmack) September 11, 2024

It was kind of a big deal that Russia rolled tanks into Ukraine during the Biden-Harris administration. And speaking of old and senile, you were going to vote for Joe Biden, weren't you?

