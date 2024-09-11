Trump's Best Strategy to Tackle Questions about the Ohio Immigration Crisis
Alexander Vindman Reminds Senile Trump That Russia Was at War With Ukraine During His Term

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We've already heard Rachel Vindman's summation of Tuesday night's presidential debate, but her whistleblower husband wanted to point out that Donald Trump was old and senile. Trump said that the botched Afghanistan withdrawal inspired Russia to attack Ukraine: "Because they saw how incompetent [Kamala Harris] and her boss are."

Doesn't Trump know that Russia was waging war with Ukraine during his term?

He did fly over for a quick visit.

It was kind of a big deal that Russia rolled tanks into Ukraine during the Biden-Harris administration. And speaking of old and senile, you were going to vote for Joe Biden, weren't you?

Tags: DEBATE DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE ALEXANDER VINDMAN

