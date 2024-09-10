SAVAGE: Donald Trump Takes Kamala Harris' 'I'm Talking Now' Moment From Her

Liberal White Women in Glasgow, Scotland Beg for More Migrants
Brett T.  |  10:05 PM on September 10, 2024
Twitchy

That's right … Donald Trump took away Kamala Harris' "I'm speaking" moment by giving her the old "I'm talking now."

Tags: DEBATE DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

