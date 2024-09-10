SAVAGE: Donald Trump Takes Kamala Harris' 'I'm Talking Now' Moment From Her

That's right … Donald Trump took away Kamala Harris' "I'm speaking" moment by giving her the old "I'm talking now."
Trump: "Wait a minute, I'm talking now, if you don't mind, please - does that sound familiar? 😉 " pic.twitter.com/FpQ9hAKdom— Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 11, 2024
Nailed it. Kamala got absolutely destroyed. https://t.co/YJVNBXMV2X— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 11, 2024
He just slapped Kamala's boss babe moment right out of her hand. She's so done.— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 11, 2024
"Wait a minute. I'm talking now. Sound familiar?" - Trump rips Kamala for interrupting #Debate2024— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 11, 2024
"Wait a minute I'm talking now. Does that sound familiar?" Good quip.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 11, 2024
That "I'm talking now" line from Trump to Kamala was one of the most savage live TV burns I've ever seen in my entire life.— Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) September 11, 2024
“I’m talking now.”— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 11, 2024
He stole her line.
Stone cold. 😀.
Trump: "I'm talking now. Does that sound familiar?"— Madeline Fry Schultz (@madelineefry) September 11, 2024
BREAKING: Trump just did the most SAVAGE thing ever. He was talking, and Kamala Harris tried to interrupt, and he said, "Wait a minute, I'M TALKING NOW!"— George (@BehizyTweets) September 11, 2024
THIS IS GOLD! pic.twitter.com/c8RYN0JlHa
"I'm talking now. Sound familiar?" 😎 pic.twitter.com/JYo3imgLV6— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024
COOKED HER 🔥— Rene (@Rene) September 11, 2024
Mic drop moment for Trump— IsaacA3 (@a3_isaac) September 11, 2024
Clip of the century.— FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 11, 2024
Trump is a master troll and this was a mythical rebuttal to Kamala.
We’re only halfway through 🔥👌
“I’m talking.” pic.twitter.com/4kPmSCzqwk— TransOdius (@TransOdius) September 11, 2024
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/WfbmvNZS3C— Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) September 11, 2024
Goat 🐐— Kevon (@Paradise_215) September 11, 2024
***
