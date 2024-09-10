Liberal White Women in Glasgow, Scotland Beg for More Migrants
Moderator Linsey Davis Gives Debate Its Candy Crowley Moment

Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on September 10, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember back during the 2012 debates when moderator Candy Crowley decided to "fact-check" Republican candidate Mitt Romney? And she was wrong? The debate on Tuesday night quickly turned to abortion, and once again, Kamala Harris was able to get away not answering if she'd support any limits on abortion. Donald Trump brought up states that have laws where hospitals can deny medical care to a baby after it's been delivered. Davis jumped in an "fact-checked" him on that:

These moderators really are hostile toward Trump, as we knew they would be.


Tags: CANDY CROWLEY DEBATE DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

