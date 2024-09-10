Moderator Linsey Davis Gives Debate Its Candy Crowley Moment

Remember back during the 2012 debates when moderator Candy Crowley decided to "fact-check" Republican candidate Mitt Romney? And she was wrong? The debate on Tuesday night quickly turned to abortion, and once again, Kamala Harris was able to get away not answering if she'd support any limits on abortion. Donald Trump brought up states that have laws where hospitals can deny medical care to a baby after it's been delivered. Davis jumped in an "fact-checked" him on that:

ABC News debates Trump: "There is no state" allowing post-birth abortions pic.twitter.com/Nrrq79wUr2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2024

ABC is doing everything in their power to Candy Crowley this and it's insane. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 11, 2024

There’s your Candy Crowley moment — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2024

Holy shit Candy Crowley 2.0 just happened.



You don’t hate the media enough. — Rob Hamilton (@Rob1Ham) September 11, 2024

Moderator injects bias early on. Like Candy Crowley did for Obama. — Steve Yates (葉望輝) (@YatesComms) September 11, 2024

.@LinseyDavis just pulled a Candy Crowley and tried to fact-check Trump during the debate, falsely claiming that "There is no state where it is legal in this country to kill a child after it is born." Fact-check coming @BreitbartNews. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 11, 2024

Candy Crowley 2.0 — CoryM 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@itoldyoumonsoon) September 11, 2024

It only took 22 minutes for @abc moderator @LinseyDavis to reprise the role of Candy Crowley and insert herself in the debate — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 11, 2024

This is way worse than Candy Crowley.



Both "fact-checks" so far have been false. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2024

Shades of Candy Crowley's false interjection on Obama's behalf in 2012 https://t.co/iZ16OJfVaV — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) September 11, 2024

Candy Crowley, I mean @LinseyDavis, just made another appearance on a @ABC debate. — Ed Burke (@EdBurke85403199) September 11, 2024

These moderators really are hostile toward Trump, as we knew they would be.

The moderators didn't fact check Kamala Harris on Project 2025.



The moderators didn't fact check Kamala Harris on IVF.



They just fact-checked Trump for the fourth time. — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) September 11, 2024

Candy Crowley on steroids. #debate — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2024

How many times is Kamala Harris going to be rescued by the moderators? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 11, 2024

The absolute gall of ABC to keep “fact checking” ONLY Trump while letting her lie in every answer is infuriating. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024





***