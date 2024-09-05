Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May Have Happened

We all know that Kamala Harris is running on a platform of joy, not her accomplishments over the past three-and-a-half years when she's been vice president. She knows as well as we do that she hasn't accomplished anything.

Advertisement

Seeing as Harris doesn't speak to the press, her campaign sent out spokesman Ian Sams to explain what the Biden-Harris administration has been doing about the economy for the past several years. Working-class voters are supporting Donald Trump — what has the Biden-Harris administration been doing to address that?

Sams says they're too busy trying to win an election to look back at all of their failures.

Harris-Walz Spokesman: We Don't Have Time To Think About Why Certain Things Happened Over The Last Few Years pic.twitter.com/m9IpZrDYP1 — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 5, 2024

Harris-Walz spokesman Ian Sams: "We've got 60 days until the election. You know, we don't have time to sit around and think about why, over the last few years, certain things may have happened or may not have happened."



Read transcript & story here: https://t.co/UAs4yXUK5d — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 5, 2024

"Certain things may have happened or may not have happened" reminds us of Rep. Ilhan Omar describing 9/11 as "some people did something."

"Causation? Ain't nobody got time for that!" — John Tammes (@john_tammes) September 5, 2024

"We have no time to discuss policies and programs. We have to elect Harris to find out what she is going to do." — Exposer of Donkey Fazoo (@Ionoclast50) September 5, 2024

He sounds super desperate. — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) September 5, 2024

He wants to be unburdened by time. — Flying Gman (@flygriz) September 5, 2024

I have time. — FreeRaccoon (@QRatioed) September 5, 2024

Because there’s nothing positive to say about the last few years. — Don (@Ellington7Don) September 5, 2024

Did this guy lose a bet? — Tim Kelley (@timkelley1521) September 5, 2024

@IanSams - “Kamala Harris has the experience to be president, but please don’t look at any of her experience…” — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) September 5, 2024

Price gouging? Where? — ADAMX (@GO_DAWGS_BOI) September 5, 2024

Ok. Name the companies that r price gouging. Name one. — A. C. Miller (@see081480) September 5, 2024

“We got to go win an election”



That’s it. Power over people is all these scandalous scums want. — lemonice66 (@LefticlesLigma) September 5, 2024

This is an unbelievably bad answer.



Harris campaign: We don’t want to talk about what she’s been doing in the Biden-Harris administration for 3.5 years.



This is precisely her problem.



She can’t be who she really is.



She is a San Francisco liberal pretending not to be one. https://t.co/ONqPT4j11L — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 5, 2024





Let's not dwell on the past. We need to be unburdened by what has been. Just keep campaigning on joy. Forward!

***