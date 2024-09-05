Would President Kamala Harris Pardon Hunter Biden?
Kamala Harris Campaign Doesn't Have Time to Think About Why Certain Things May Have Happened

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We all know that Kamala Harris is running on a platform of joy, not her accomplishments over the past three-and-a-half years when she's been vice president. She knows as well as we do that she hasn't accomplished anything. 

Seeing as Harris doesn't speak to the press, her campaign sent out spokesman Ian Sams to explain what the Biden-Harris administration has been doing about the economy for the past several years. Working-class voters are supporting Donald Trump — what has the Biden-Harris administration been doing to address that?

Sams says they're too busy trying to win an election to look back at all of their failures.

"Certain things may have happened or may not have happened" reminds us of Rep. Ilhan Omar describing 9/11 as "some people did something."

Let's not dwell on the past. We need to be unburdened by what has been. Just keep campaigning on joy. Forward!

***

