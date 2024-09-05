Hunter Biden Sought Plea Deal Where He Maintains Innocence but Accepts Punishment

This is a developing story, so bear with us. Hunter Biden is in court over tax fraud charges, and it seems he's decided to plead guilty, avoiding the embarrassment of another trial. NBC News reported just a few minutes ago:

Advertisement

Hunter Biden will enter a guilty plea Thursday to all the charges in the federal tax case against him, a surprise move that avoids a potentially embarrassing trial for President Joe Biden's son. The plea came after prosecutors objected to his attempt earlier in the day to enter what's known as an Alford plea, where a defendant pleads guilty because of the strength of the case against them while maintaining their innocence. The younger Biden instead wound up taking what's known as an open plea, where a defendant pleads guilty to all the charges and leaves his sentencing fate in the hands of the judge, without an agreed-upon recommendation from prosecutors. “Mr. Biden will agree that the elements of each offense have been satisfied,” Biden attorney Abbe Lowell told the judge.

Hunter Biden is attempting to resolve his federal tax evasion case in California with a plea where he maintains his innocence but will accept punishment, his lawyers announced in court Thursday, moments before jury selection was scheduled to begin,@MarshallCohen reports — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 5, 2024





In an Alford plea, Bide would maintain his innocence but accept whatever punishment the court handed down. It looks like that's not going to happen, though.

Hunter to plead guilty to tax charges. How long until the pardon.



A guilty plea avoids a messy trial that would inevitably connect Joe Biden to Hunter’s overseas business dealings. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 5, 2024

Here's RedState's Jennifer Van Laar:

UPDATE from Hunter Biden's trial - there is NO PLEA AGREEMENT. There is NOT an agreement between the government and Biden. Here are my quick and dirty notes. Court is in a 30 min recess.



· Biden wants to either enter an open or Alford plea; he does not plan to admit guilt

·… — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 5, 2024

· Biden’s counsel maintains that [District Judge Mark] Scarsi has to accept the Alford plea; [Prosecutor Leo] Wise says under 9th circuit law the judge does not have to accept it. Scarsi agrees that he does not have to accept it and that there are issues of public interest related to transparency that have to be satisfied. Scarsi said a detailed proffer of evidence from the government could satisfy that and give him the factual basis he needs to accept the plea. · Wise wants time to brief the issue of whether the · Scarsi: “I haven’t seen a case that says I have to accept an Alford plea.” · [Biden attorney Abbe] Lowell says Hunter Biden isn’t seeking to have any special privileges, but to have the same opportunity any other criminal defendant has. · Lowell argues that it’s error for Scarsi to not accept an Alford plea. · Scarsi says to satisfy Rule 11 he will need to hear a factual proffer of the evidence from the government, and then Biden would agree that while he’s not admitting guilt he agrees that the evidence proffered could lead a jury to find him guilty. · Wise: “We will not under any circumstances agree to an Alford plea. We think it’s an injustice.” · “If we go forward today, we will read the entire indictment into the record as being the evidence that we would prove at trial.” · Wise urges Scarsi to reject the Alford plea. · Scarsi says he wants to hold over until 9 AM Friday; government to brief their argument as to why he should reject the Alford plea and defense will brief why he should accept it, assuming that he has discretion to reject or accept. · Lowell asks for 30 minutes to discuss.

Advertisement

So it looks as though Biden is not getting his Alford plea and instead will plead guilty to all charges.

Not surprisingly, it looks like Biden argued that he was high on crack when he committed tax fraud.

Hunter Biden's lawyer:



Hunter Biden did what he did while he was addicted to drugs. pic.twitter.com/wArrXK89JR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Hunter Biden's lawyer argued in court today that he wasn't responsible for his tax crimes in which he laundered millions of dollars using his family's connections because he did what he did while "addicted to drugs." pic.twitter.com/OzfWlR5Kc8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2024





White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that President Joe Biden will not use his powers to pardon his son. We'll see about that.

After Nov. 5th. If Kamala doesn't win, Joe will do it before he leaves office. If she wins, she'll do it. It was probably part of the deal for Joe to step aside and endorse her. — Joe Mercer (@smokinjoe101) September 5, 2024

This was probably part of the ‘negotiations’ to force Biden to step down as candidate and pass the torch to Kamala…a sweet plea deal for Hunter and later a pardon. — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) September 5, 2024

The pardon will take place after the election. This stops an embarrassing trail in the middle of a close presidential campaign. — Socialism Creates Suffering (@TwoAForever) September 5, 2024

Advertisement

They have to charge him up so the pardon(s) will cover all possible crimes. — kaberna (@CNSGg3214) September 5, 2024

Hunter Biden attempting a bait-and-switch stunt like this via an Alford plea is a total joke. A defendant would never do this without the knowledge that he had a commutation or pardon in his back pocket. And any normal prosecutor would just laugh, reject it, and proceed to trial. — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 5, 2024

Pardon incoming. He’s just avoiding legal fees. — D. Mclaughlin - panem et circenses (@DonMcLaughlin9) September 5, 2024

A trial and sentencing will move this beyond Daddy’s presidency and therefore he can’t pardon him



This is a strategic move because with a guilty plea and a judge accepting it, Joe Bidementia can issue a pardon a day before he leaves office. — fixnow (@fixnow) September 5, 2024

That's the whole idea, even with the original plea deal that fell apart. Try to keep pops and his legacy out of it. — Dorin Popa (@octavianusausa) September 5, 2024

Also a good indicator the Democrats are expecting to loose this November. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) September 5, 2024

True.

Here's President Biden's reaction:

REPORTER: “Mr. President will you commute your son’s sentence?”



BIDEN: *keeps walking* pic.twitter.com/235IpokIhw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2024

Advertisement





***