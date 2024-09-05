Donald Trump Says He’ll Create a Government Efficiency Commission, Put Elon Musk in...
Hunter Biden Sought Plea Deal Where He Maintains Innocence but Accepts Punishment

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

This is a developing story, so bear with us. Hunter Biden is in court over tax fraud charges, and it seems he's decided to plead guilty, avoiding the embarrassment of another trial. NBC News reported just a few minutes ago:

Hunter Biden will enter a guilty plea Thursday to all the charges in the federal tax case against him, a surprise move that avoids a potentially embarrassing trial for President Joe Biden's son.

The plea came after prosecutors objected to his attempt earlier in the day to enter what's known as an Alford plea, where a defendant pleads guilty because of the strength of the case against them while maintaining their innocence.

The younger Biden instead wound up taking what's known as an open plea, where a defendant pleads guilty to all the charges and leaves his sentencing fate in the hands of the judge, without an agreed-upon recommendation from prosecutors.

“Mr. Biden will agree that the elements of each offense have been satisfied,” Biden attorney Abbe Lowell told the judge.


In an Alford plea, Bide would maintain his innocence but accept whatever punishment the court handed down. It looks like that's not going to happen, though.

Here's RedState's Jennifer Van Laar:

· Biden’s counsel maintains that [District Judge Mark] Scarsi has to accept the Alford plea; [Prosecutor Leo] Wise says under 9th circuit law the judge does not have to accept it. Scarsi agrees that he does not have to accept it and that there are issues of public interest related to transparency that have to be satisfied. Scarsi said a detailed proffer of evidence from the government could satisfy that and give him the factual basis he needs to accept the plea.

· Wise wants time to brief the issue of whether the 

· Scarsi: “I haven’t seen a case that says I have to accept an Alford plea.”

· [Biden attorney Abbe] Lowell says Hunter Biden isn’t seeking to have any special privileges, but to have the same opportunity any other criminal defendant has.

· Lowell argues that it’s error for Scarsi to not accept an Alford plea.

· Scarsi says to satisfy Rule 11 he will need to hear a factual proffer of the evidence from the government, and then Biden would agree that while he’s not admitting guilt he agrees that the evidence proffered could lead a jury to find him guilty.

· Wise: “We will not under any circumstances agree to an Alford plea. We think it’s an injustice.”

· “If we go forward today, we will read the entire indictment into the record as being the evidence that we would prove at trial.”

· Wise urges Scarsi to reject the Alford plea.

· Scarsi says he wants to hold over until 9 AM Friday; government to brief their argument as to why he should reject the Alford plea and defense will brief why he should accept it, assuming that he has discretion to reject or accept.

· Lowell asks for 30 minutes to discuss.

So it looks as though Biden is not getting his Alford plea and instead will plead guilty to all charges.

Not surprisingly, it looks like Biden argued that he was high on crack when he committed tax fraud.


White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that President Joe Biden will not use his powers to pardon his son. We'll see about that.

True.

Here's President Biden's reaction:

***

