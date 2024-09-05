GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has a folksy demeanor, proved what a caring individual is by signing legislation mandating free school breakfasts and lunches for all public school students in the state.

Gov. @Tim_Walz signs free school meals for Minnesota children 💙 pic.twitter.com/PwC8OIKj8C — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

However, the House Education and the Workforce Committee has subpoenaed Walz over the state's Feeding Our Future fraud scandal.

Tim Walz, Minnesota's governor and the Democratic nominee for vice president, may have to stand before a U.S. House of Representatives committee to answer questions about the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. https://t.co/xFbQ3JjuW3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 5, 2024

CBS News reports:

Tim Walz, Minnesota's governor and the Democratic nominee for vice president, is being summoned to stand before a U.S. House of Representatives committee and answer questions about the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal. The Minnesota-based nonprofit has been accused of diverting $250 million in federal funds meant to feed low-income children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican-led House Education and the Workforce Committee issued subpoenas on Wednesday to Walz and leaders from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of Inspector General. … The defendants are accused of using the majority of the stolen money to buy homes, property, luxury vehicles, jewelry and to pay for travel. In June 2024, a Minnesota man pleaded guilty to bribery after a bag filled with $120,000 in cash was left at a juror's home amid the trial of seven defendants. That juror was dismissed, and five of the defendants were found guilty. Four others have been charged in the bribery case.

CBS News says that Walz has "denied that his administration dragged its feet in investigating the nonprofit," saying, "We caught this fraud. We caught it very early. We alerted the right people."

As Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz oversaw the biggest COVID fraud scheme in the nation.



A Somali crime syndicate stole $250M in COVID cash meant to feed kids. Walz did nothing and his state departments doled out the $.



Members of the fraud donated to Democrats.



DOJ later… pic.twitter.com/fmCWiFWMTy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 5, 2024

DOJ later caught on after it was absurdly obvious and charged 48 people but that later jumped to 70 indictments. If Walz allowed this fraud under his nose, how much fraud will he allow if he gets elected with Kamala? It will be total insanity.

This is not a good look for Walz.



I’m gonna take a guess that this is just the tip of the iceberg too. — MF Free American 🇺🇸 (@mnfrakenstein) September 5, 2024

Everything the Democrat party touches is riddled with fraud. They pocket half of everything they pass. — Burglecutt (@PhelanMJ) September 5, 2024

This must kill you CBS. A negative story about your bosses. — Brian the plumber (@Bryan7301880200) September 5, 2024

Finally a story about this on your page! — WynnerT (@TeresaWynn10) September 5, 2024

Why didn’t we hear anything about this from Ilan Ohmar ? — Desertrat1912 (@LinoOssanna) September 5, 2024

They knew there were problems with the group in 2018, but didn't do anything about it. Tim Walz's lack of oversight of the program caused the theft. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) September 5, 2024

You mean he didn’t feed the hungry children like he claimed? 🙄 — J (@JulieOnX24) September 5, 2024

This puts into serious question whether his meals for kids program was really just a vehicle to steal money. — AGORACOM - George (@AGORACOM) September 5, 2024

Was he ignorant or complicit? — Bryant Poland Sr (@bryant_poland13) September 5, 2024

Thank you for posting this. The local media in Minnesota has given him a pass for every bit of corruption & theft he’s been complicit in over the years. — Maybe I'm Amazed (@SLJNorth) September 5, 2024

We doubt this will put a dent in the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, but it sure makes you wonder how closely they vetted Walz.

