GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has a folksy demeanor, proved what a caring individual is by signing legislation mandating free school breakfasts and lunches for all public school students in the state.

However, the House Education and the Workforce Committee has subpoenaed Walz over the state's Feeding Our Future fraud scandal.

CBS News reports:

Tim Walz, Minnesota's governor and the Democratic nominee for vice president, is being summoned to stand before a U.S. House of Representatives committee and answer questions about the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal.

The Minnesota-based nonprofit has been accused of diverting $250 million in federal funds meant to feed low-income children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican-led House Education and the Workforce Committee issued subpoenas on Wednesday to Walz and leaders from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of Inspector General.

The defendants are accused of using the majority of the stolen money to buy homes, property, luxury vehicles, jewelry and to pay for travel.

In June 2024, a Minnesota man pleaded guilty to bribery after a bag filled with $120,000 in cash was left at a juror's home amid the trial of seven defendants. That juror was dismissed, and five of the defendants were found guilty. Four others have been charged in the bribery case.

CBS News says that Walz has "denied that his administration dragged its feet in investigating the nonprofit," saying, "We caught this fraud. We caught it very early. We alerted the right people."

DOJ later caught on after it was absurdly obvious and charged 48 people but that later jumped to 70 indictments. If Walz allowed this fraud under his nose, how much fraud will he allow if he gets elected with Kamala? It will be total insanity.

We doubt this will put a dent in the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, but it sure makes you wonder how closely they vetted Walz.

