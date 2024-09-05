Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for 11 Million Undocumented

That's funny … after having an open border for the entire Biden administration, Democrats are saying the only path to take is granting citizenship to all immigrants, especially the Dreamers, because everyone loves the Dreamers. The best part of this clip is when Chuck Schumer calls for a path to citizenship for "all 11 million or however many undocumented that are here." Even he doesn't know how many illegal immigrants there are.

Elon Musk is continually criticized for his posts saying the Democrats are importing voters, and ensuring a path to citizenship for all illegals in the country sure sounds like an integral part of the plan.

SCHUMER: “The only way we’re going to have a great future in America” is by granting citizenship to millions of illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/CYLir0G5LM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 5, 2024

What the Democrats wanted all along. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 5, 2024

Chuck Schumer hates America. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 5, 2024

And there it is.



Import millions, give away lots of "free" stuff, grant amnesty, lifetime Democrat voters. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 5, 2024

These people want to destroy and bankrupt the USA. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 5, 2024

This is the last thing America needs right now. We cant afford them, and they are taking jobs away from Americans. — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) September 5, 2024

No way he just said this! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 5, 2024

Notice Schumer's hand goes higher when he says, "11 million or however many undocumented" pic.twitter.com/3ToTEMsr2D — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 5, 2024

11 million? Conservative estimates say more than 8 million have crossed the border ever since President Joe Biden took office. There are way more than 11 million "undocumented."

What the? This guy is a TRAITOR. Get him out of here. — Sam Mitha (@MithaLaw) September 5, 2024

“The only way we’re going to have a great future”



What? By granting citizenship to 11 million people who broke the law to come to the country in the first place? 🙃 — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) September 5, 2024

Literally all these guys do is subvert America. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) September 5, 2024

So he admits they want to secure the Democrats’ new voting base. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 5, 2024

The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is by getting rid of Chuck Schumer and his gang — Nave (@PME2717) September 5, 2024

I'm old enough to remember when you were called an alt right racist conspiracy theorist for pointing out that Democrats simply wanted to facilitate millions of illegal immigrants so they could grant them amnesty and then allow them to vote (for Democrats of course) — ConservamemeHQ (@ConservamemeHQ) September 5, 2024

They're not hiding it anymore. — vomit romney (@VomitRomney) September 5, 2024

Translation: The only way we can win elections is to get illegals to vote — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) September 5, 2024

Not only is he saying the "quiet part out loud", he's proud of it. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) September 5, 2024

The thing that isn’t happening is happening again — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) September 5, 2024

The path to citizenship is to immigrate legally.

