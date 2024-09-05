Chuck Schumer: A Great American Future Depends on a Path to Citizenship for 11 Million Undocumented

GOP-Led Committee Subpoenas Tim Walz Over COVID Fraud Investigation
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

That's funny … after having an open border for the entire Biden administration, Democrats are saying the only path to take is granting citizenship to all immigrants, especially the Dreamers, because everyone loves the Dreamers. The best part of this clip is when Chuck Schumer calls for a path to citizenship for "all 11 million or however many undocumented that are here." Even he doesn't know how many illegal immigrants there are. 

Elon Musk is continually criticized for his posts saying the Democrats are importing voters, and ensuring a path to citizenship for all illegals in the country sure sounds like an integral part of the plan.

11 million? Conservative estimates say more than 8 million have crossed the border ever since President Joe Biden took office. There are way more than 11 million "undocumented."

The path to citizenship is to immigrate legally.

***

