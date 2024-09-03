Two US Service Members Attacked on the Street in Turkey

Here's something really troubling that happened Monday. Two U.S. Marines on port leave in Turkey were attacked in the street by members of the Turkey Youth Union. You can see them put a plastic bag over the head of one of the Marines.

Two U.S. Servicemembers on Shore Liberty today from the USS Wasp (LHD-1) in İzmir, Turkey were Assaulted and had Bags placed over their Heads by a Group of Turkish Youth Nationalists, who said it was “Payback” for an Incident which occurred between American and Turkish Soldiers… pic.twitter.com/RFfvuO9zLV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 2, 2024

… in the Early 2000s. The U.S. Embassy in Turkey stated that the Servicemembers were released shortly afterward and are now Safe, with 15 Individuals who were involved with the Assault being Arrested by Turkish Police.

CBS News covered the story:

Two U.S. Marines on a port visit in Turkey came under attack Monday.



Video of the incident shows a group of men forcing a bag over the head of one of the Marines as they restrain him, chanting, “Yankee, go home.” https://t.co/op0ubKoEXs pic.twitter.com/l4PqoJ4pQ9 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 3, 2024

We'd been told that America was respected around the world once again since Joe Biden took office.

A serious America would make foreign regimes wet themselves at the mere thought that their hooligans assaulted our marines in the street.



But Biden/kamala are in charge. https://t.co/w32v1B67DH — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 3, 2024

It’s hard to understand how much Biden & Harris have diminished our country around the world. https://t.co/a2PsZ4lbvO — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 2, 2024

🚨Thugs in Turkey abduct a sailor from the USS Wasp and put a bag over his head yelling “Yankee, go home”



When his fellow sailor tries to rescue him, they assault him



This is what Biden’s weakness has done to our military pic.twitter.com/EwmDyZXflb — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 2, 2024

Newsweek reports:

The Turkey Youth Union (TGB), a branch of the far-right Vatan party, took responsibility for the assault, saying: "No one will be able to respond to the cries for help from U.S. soldiers. Your hands are stained with the blood of our brave soldiers and thousands of Palestinians. You will leave our lands!" The U.S. Embassy confirmed in a statement that the victims were American marines who were stationed aboard the USS Wasp. The amphibious assault ship is currently anchored off western Turkey for a regularly scheduled port visit, according to the Pentagon.

This is our NATO ally, allegedly.

With Trump, America was feared and respected, now Biden’s weakness puts our service members at risk — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) September 2, 2024

These are one of our NATO allies... — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 2, 2024

The world sees the vacuum in DC. The world knows the US will be back on Trump time shortly. NATO won’t be paying Erdogan’s bills forever. Somewhere in CT, Steve Bannon is keeping a list. Accountability is going to be glorious. — Dominic Vobiscum 🌲 (@DomVobis) September 2, 2024

Anyone who thinks our current 'leaders' will stand up for our own citizens isn't paying attention... — C.W. Harrigan (@CWHarrigan) September 3, 2024

This editor's written three posts already tonight on how it's Donald Trump who doesn't respect the troops.

Obama got the ball rolling. pic.twitter.com/xPH2G97LpI — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) September 2, 2024

It is arguably better to be feared than loved, but nowadays, America is neither. — SBlazze (@s_blazze) September 2, 2024

Leave Turkey in NATO. USA should leave. — Ron Benghazi (@RonBenghazi) September 2, 2024

Yeah, time to pack it up boys. Pull out of Turkey, Italy, and Germany, bring the nukes home, withdraw from NATO. Let them figure it out for themselves. — Nick McLarty (@NickMcLartyTX) September 2, 2024

This pisses me off, but on the other hand I always told my troopers to go out in groups of 5 to avoid shit like this, even in “friendly” countries. — Thaxton (@EzekialOilGas) September 2, 2024

This is unacceptable. There need to be repercussions.

