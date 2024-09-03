The King of Pander Bears Bill Kristol is Pleased Kamala Isn't Pandering
Two US Service Members Attacked on the Street in Turkey

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Here's something really troubling that happened Monday. Two U.S. Marines on port leave in Turkey were attacked in the street by members of the Turkey Youth Union. You can see them put a plastic bag over the head of one of the Marines.

… in the Early 2000s. The U.S. Embassy in Turkey stated that the Servicemembers were released shortly afterward and are now Safe, with 15 Individuals who were involved with the Assault being Arrested by Turkish Police.

CBS News covered the story:

We'd been told that America was respected around the world once again since Joe Biden took office.

Newsweek reports:

The Turkey Youth Union (TGB), a branch of the far-right Vatan party, took responsibility for the assault, saying: "No one will be able to respond to the cries for help from U.S. soldiers. Your hands are stained with the blood of our brave soldiers and thousands of Palestinians. You will leave our lands!"

The U.S. Embassy confirmed in a statement that the victims were American marines who were stationed aboard the USS Wasp. The amphibious assault ship is currently anchored off western Turkey for a regularly scheduled port visit, according to the Pentagon.

This is our NATO ally, allegedly.

This editor's written three posts already tonight on how it's Donald Trump who doesn't respect the troops.

This is unacceptable. There need to be repercussions.

***

