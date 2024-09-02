Problematic: Nature Museum's Displays Were Categorized by Cis Hetero Victorian White Men

At first, we weren't certain that this wasn't just some brilliant trolling. But this is professionally shot and edited, not to mention reflective of the Manchester Museum's other cringeworthy content:

"Deumre beaver tradwife."

Nick, who goes by they/them pronouns, is sorry to announce that visitors to taxidermy autumn are more likely to see male specimens on display, collected by men. The ratio of stuffed birds isn't representative of the population as a whole.

Note how Nick dismisses the nuclear family, which was a thing back then in the Victorian Era. Thank God that's over and we've moved on to whatever we have now. Remember, one of the tenents of Black Lives Matter and other Marxist-based organizations is the "disruption" of the nuclear family, which is a holdover of "whiteness." They'd love to put mom, dad, and the kids in a museum too behind glass.

@McrMuseum making absolute horses petoots out of themselves.



This is as hilarious as it is deeply disturbing.



Won't someone get the adults back in the room.



Manchester museum, you utter disgrace. pic.twitter.com/FRBxpb3Jst — Barry Wall (@HeadWarriorTWM) September 1, 2024

See why we thought it was trolling? They apologize for straight, white, Victorian men being responsible for the majority of the knowledge in the museum, as well as the museum building itself.

Why are they nearly always fat and stupid? pic.twitter.com/alBtOTx3Pr — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) September 1, 2024

"Solidifying the nuclear family back then". Great to see the @McrMuseum genuinely believes and celebrates all of nature has moved on from those oppressive times. We get children, birds, bees and plants via post nowadays. We've progressed so much since then 🥳🤗 — Paul (@PaulSTEandM) September 1, 2024

The Victorian Patriarchy imposed the nuclear family upon eagles — mb10001mb (@Mb10001Mb) September 1, 2024

As soon as she said “I use they/them pronouns” you instantly knew she was gonna spout a load of insufferable rubbish. — Elise Willows (@willows_elise) September 1, 2024

You are seeing DEIA 2.0

Governments are pushing this new propaganda program out to the world. The Sunflower Lanyard signifies a "hidden disability". Per the program, you are to give them special attention and understanding no matter what crazy thing they say or how they act. — Charlie (@Charlie007Girl) September 2, 2024

We learned something today.

“The Victorian period was really run by cis, straight, white men…” pic.twitter.com/74aVmyoiZD — 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚝🇮🇱 #XX (@charles_hart) September 1, 2024

Well, she seems to understand male and female, at least in relation to birds and butterflies. — Esterlin (@Esterlin777) September 1, 2024

She stated her pronouns - utterly unnecessary contextually

Shes wearing a sunflower lanyard

She conflated "man" with "male" when talking about birds

She's shows an utter lack of understanding of any of the subject matter and indeed the period of history



Just embarrassing — Rik's Livetweets agent 3254/68783 (@RikLivetweet) September 1, 2024

I don't know what to say. I'm gobsmacked that an institution like @McrMuseum would allow an ideologist freedom to attempt to change the evolution of species for her own gain.

Either explain nature to her, or put her in a different role. — paul brown (@PL1C1B) September 1, 2024

Aah. Finally the stories of intersex butterflies will be told, hitherto consigned to the closet by the cis white men of Victorian Britain.

Nature needs to stop the sexist practice of apportioning the best colours to the chaps. Or at least we should stop glorifying it by looking. — Rebel Ada (@DearRebelAda) September 1, 2024

As a bird watcher, it's about time non binary birds were given a voice. Too many people think birds are just mating to continue their species but it's obvious that some birds have no desire to do this, non binary birds are valid. Nature is transphobic. — Me Too 🦕🦖 (@MeToobirdy) September 1, 2024

This isn't even the first time we've done a post on this. A few years ago, the Washington Post did a piece on "the racist legacy that many birds carry," seeing as they were discovered and hence named after white men.

But did you hear about those two "gay" penguins who were raising a young one? That was big news. "Roy and Silo" even have a Wikipedia page.

