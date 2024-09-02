NO LIES Detected: Check Out Why Elon Musk Says the Democratic Party Is...
Problematic: Nature Museum's Displays Were Categorized by Cis Hetero Victorian White Men

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on September 02, 2024
AngieArtist

At first, we weren't certain that this wasn't just some brilliant trolling. But this is professionally shot and edited, not to mention reflective of the Manchester Museum's other cringeworthy content:

"Deumre beaver tradwife."

Nick, who goes by they/them pronouns, is sorry to announce that visitors to taxidermy autumn are more likely to see male specimens on display, collected by men. The ratio of stuffed birds isn't representative of the population as a whole.

Note how Nick dismisses the nuclear family, which was a thing back then in the Victorian Era. Thank God that's over and we've moved on to whatever we have now. Remember, one of the tenents of Black Lives Matter and other Marxist-based organizations is the "disruption" of the nuclear family, which is a holdover of "whiteness." They'd love to put mom, dad, and the kids in a museum too behind glass.

See why we thought it was trolling? They apologize for straight, white, Victorian men being responsible for the majority of the knowledge in the museum, as well as the museum building itself.

We learned something today.

This isn't even the first time we've done a post on this. A few years ago, the Washington Post did a piece on "the racist legacy that many birds carry," seeing as they were discovered and hence named after white men.

But did you hear about those two "gay" penguins who were raising a young one? That was big news. "Roy and Silo" even have a Wikipedia page.

***

Tags: ENGLAND PRONOUNS WOKE

