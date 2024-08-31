Claire McCaskill Wonders How Many Ministers Will Dump Trump After This

We've tried to avoid posts suggesting how Kamala Harris climbed the political ladder all the way to the Democratic presidential nominee, because we're not a porn site. We've seen all the nicknames. We've heard all the stories. But apparently — on Truth Social maybe? — Donald Trump has brought up Harris' sex life. We don't know what he said or where he said it, but it was enough to compel Claire McCaskill to ask how many ministers are going to support him after this.

A candidate for President of the United States posts that his opponent used “blow jobs” to further her career. Why isn’t he being asked about this? And how many ministers are going to support him in spite of it? — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 30, 2024

Yeah, ask him about it. We are talking about Trump, right?

You know who Willie Brown is, right Claire? Truth hurts. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 31, 2024

They’re not asking about it because, distasteful though Trump might be, Kamala Harris did engage in public corruption on behalf of Willie Brown’s friends and donors. https://t.co/KDdbJ26bq9 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 31, 2024

The real question is why isn’t she being asked about this. Not to mention, this was a married man that she was doing this to. — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) August 30, 2024

Whats there to ask him about?



Willie Brown has admitted that he had sex with her and that was part of his decision making in bringing her on the job... — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) August 30, 2024

Where's the lie, Claire? — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) August 30, 2024

What should they ask him? Did she sleep her way into politics? And what happens when he says yes, because she did?



I like how this failed politician thinks that she can put Kamala’s past off-limits by fake moral huffing and puffing. I note also that within the last five minutes… https://t.co/Kb9QtWNkZg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 31, 2024

… within the last five minutes the sexual past of politicians suddenly became off-limits. I’m sure that will change the next time she needs to trash Trump again. When Democrats try to appeal to morality, it is always off because they don’t actually believe in morality or understand how it works. All they want is power, and when you understand that you will be immune from their lame attempts to use morality against us.

The lady doth protest too much, methinks. — Joel (@jshayworth) August 31, 2024

They literally tried Trump in NY court for his supposed sexual history yet we can’t discuss the very obvious fact that a talentless, incompetent, accomplishment-less hack has been promoted her whole life to the highest levels without merit. — Audit Everything (@scotlutte) August 31, 2024

Where is that? Post it please so we can see it. Can’t find it. — Equilibrist (@GaryLeigh007) August 30, 2024

No, he didn't. It was a reply to the post from a completely different person. All you have left are LIES & false narratives.



Are you responsible for replies in posts you re-tweet. You're a fucking joke. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 31, 2024

Ah, so it was someone in his replies.

It’s not being asked about because everyone knows it’s true. Stop pretending otherwise Claire. pic.twitter.com/nWNbyn8Ujw — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) August 30, 2024

And Walz and Senator Warren made couch f*cking jokes to a national audience. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) August 30, 2024

Maybe you can ask Kamala about it in her next interview in a month or two — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) August 30, 2024

Seriously it’s the only thing any of us are willing to admit she excels at. Why are you trying to take that from her? — Afewcrayonsshort (@afewcrayons) August 30, 2024

Yes democrats, please bring more attention to how Kamala advanced her career for the few people left who don’t already know. — Snowy2014 (@Snowy20142) August 30, 2024

Because the media know it's true and don't want to embarrass Kamala any further. — Fascist Dictator Joe Briben (@RaymondRed1971) August 30, 2024

So what we're getting is Trump didn't say it and McCaskill is only drawing attention to the claims. Why did she single out ministers? That's our question.

***