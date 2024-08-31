Claire McCaskill Wonders How Many Ministers Will Dump Trump After This

We're Not Getting the Full Transcript of the Kamala Harris CNN Interview
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 31, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

We've tried to avoid posts suggesting how Kamala Harris climbed the political ladder all the way to the Democratic presidential nominee, because we're not a porn site. We've seen all the nicknames. We've heard all the stories. But apparently — on Truth Social maybe? — Donald Trump has brought up Harris' sex life. We don't know what he said or where he said it, but it was enough to compel Claire McCaskill to ask how many ministers are going to support him after this.

Yeah, ask him about it. We are talking about Trump, right?

… within the last five minutes the sexual past of politicians suddenly became off-limits. I’m sure that will change the next time she needs to trash Trump again.

When Democrats try to appeal to morality, it is always off because they don’t actually believe in morality or understand how it works. All they want is power, and when you understand that you will be immune from their lame attempts to use morality against us.

Ah, so it was someone in his replies.

So what we're getting is Trump didn't say it and McCaskill is only drawing attention to the claims. Why did she single out ministers? That's our question.

***

Tags: CLAIRE MCCASKILL DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

