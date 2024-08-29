As Venezuelan Gangs Take Over Colorado City, What Will It Take to End...
Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation'

Brett T.  |  8:15 PM on August 29, 2024
Grok AI

The Kamala Harris campaign bus stopped in Savannah, Georgia Thursday (assumedly following her prerecorded interview with CNN's Dana Bash) and instead talked about Donald Trump instead of her policies, which remain a secret — perhaps she'll reveal one or two in her interview. She continually lies about "Trump's Project 2025" and a national abortion ban, and the nominee of the party that wants to pack the Supreme Court told the crowd that Trump has called for the termination of … something.

Didn't they dump Joe Biden from the ticket for being inarticulate and confused?

It doesn't matter what she was trying to say because she's lying anyway.

At least CNN gave itself time to edit things like this out of her interview. It was probably stressful, giving an interview, and she might have had a couple on the bus to loosen up.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS SUPREME COURT

