Kamala Harris Says Trump Has Called for the Termination of 'The Supreme Land of Our Nation'

The Kamala Harris campaign bus stopped in Savannah, Georgia Thursday (assumedly following her prerecorded interview with CNN's Dana Bash) and instead talked about Donald Trump instead of her policies, which remain a secret — perhaps she'll reveal one or two in her interview. She continually lies about "Trump's Project 2025" and a national abortion ban, and the nominee of the party that wants to pack the Supreme Court told the crowd that Trump has called for the termination of … something.

KAMALA: "He even called for termination of the United States supreme, the c— the supreme land of our nation!"



What? pic.twitter.com/A68E6TLSFq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Kamala: "He even called for termination of the United States Supreme, the Court, the supreme land of our nation. The United States Constitution"pic.twitter.com/guf8RME9vD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

Didn't they dump Joe Biden from the ticket for being inarticulate and confused?

Umm what? — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 29, 2024

She’s drunk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2024

Kamala Harris can’t even get her lies together. Sadly, there are stupid people who will believe her. — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 29, 2024

You know the thing! — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) August 29, 2024

Biden had an excuse in dementia. Kamala is just dumb. — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) August 29, 2024

This may be the worst she's ever been. The pressure of merely being a presidential candidate is more than she can handle. There is no way she can handle being president! — DJTAlways (Cat J) (@DjtAlways) August 29, 2024

Is that a “stutter”? — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) August 29, 2024

Just think, they had a free slate to anoint anybody they wanted, and this is the best they got... — Disgruntled Grunt (@RevGrunt) August 29, 2024

It doesn't matter what she was trying to say because she's lying anyway.

So she can’t read the teleprompter? Or was it running too fast for her? — Butzi 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@ace2blue) August 29, 2024

She should have turned down that last drink. — JGP (@JGPAmerican62) August 29, 2024

And that's WITH the teleprompter. — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) August 29, 2024

First of all, no the f—k he didn’t. Secondly, you clowns want to pack the Supreme Court with nothing but extreme liberals which would be tantamount to destroying it anyway.



So miss us intelligent people with your dumb ass shit. — Let’s Theorize (@LetsTheorize) August 29, 2024

Just let her talk. She's doing great! — Jimmy Sargent (@JimmySargent65) August 29, 2024

At least CNN gave itself time to edit things like this out of her interview. It was probably stressful, giving an interview, and she might have had a couple on the bus to loosen up.

