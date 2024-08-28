SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did...
NPR: Two Trump Campaign Staffers Verbally and Physically Abused Cemetery Staffer

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Wednesday, we're entering Day Two of outrage over former President Donald Trump attending a wreath-laying ceremony on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing deaths of 13 U.S. service members during the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. Progressives are saying that Trump broke the law by campaigning at Arlington National Cemetery. But as we now know, it wasn't a campaign event — Trump had been invited by the Gold Star families to attend and take pictures and video.

NPR's Quil Lawrence reported Tuesday that two members of Trump's campaign staff "had a verbal and physical altercation" with an official at Arlington Monday. "When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside." Arlington released a statement saying, "We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed."

We have questions about the "incident." If Trump's staffers had pushed away someone trying to block the photographer, that would have been good. 

They're not mad Trump "campaigned" at the cemetery on Monday — they're upset they didn't think of it. President Joe Biden was on vacation at his Delaware beach house and did not mention the anniversary.

AFGHANISTAN ANNIVERSARY ARLINGTON DONALD TRUMP NPR

