NPR: Two Trump Campaign Staffers Verbally and Physically Abused Cemetery Staffer

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier Wednesday, we're entering Day Two of outrage over former President Donald Trump attending a wreath-laying ceremony on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing deaths of 13 U.S. service members during the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. Progressives are saying that Trump broke the law by campaigning at Arlington National Cemetery. But as we now know, it wasn't a campaign event — Trump had been invited by the Gold Star families to attend and take pictures and video.

From NPR’s ⁦@QuilLawrence:⁩ Arlington National Cemetery officials say Trump campaign staff verbally abused and pushed aside cemetery official who objected to filming and photography at gravesites



More below and to follow on NPR pic.twitter.com/xQN2JEbCnG — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) August 27, 2024

NPR's Quil Lawrence reported Tuesday that two members of Trump's campaign staff "had a verbal and physical altercation" with an official at Arlington Monday. "When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside." Arlington released a statement saying, "We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed."

We have questions about the "incident." If Trump's staffers had pushed away someone trying to block the photographer, that would have been good.

They're not mad Trump "campaigned" at the cemetery on Monday — they're upset they didn't think of it. President Joe Biden was on vacation at his Delaware beach house and did not mention the anniversary.

This has been debunked — Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) August 28, 2024

I hope you're now aware this is bullshit and will take down this post https://t.co/r39AO8EbWb — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 28, 2024

Unfortunately NPR has lost all credibility. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 27, 2024

My God. Spreading this debunked lie without checking with any of the Gold Star families. Shame on you. Sickening. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) August 28, 2024

This has been debunked as partisan bullcrap. — @amuse (@amuse) August 27, 2024

You dipshits are just angry cause orange man bad went to the cemetery to pay respects when Joe and Kamala didn’t bother to show up since they were the reason those 13 service men and women are dead — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) August 27, 2024

