America's Dad With the Folksy Demeanor Talks About Gutter Maintenance

Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

As this editor has said, he knew nothing about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz being "America's dad" before the Lincoln Project posted about it. But since then, that's been the driving narrative (if you overlook all the lies about stolen valor and IVF and his DUI). As we pointed out, the memo went out that Walz had a "folksy demeanor" and the press ran with it. ABC, NPR, the BBC, POLITICO, Bloomberg, and NBC News all put out headlines or stories including the word "folksy" within a day.

Mediate reports that Walz went on a bit about gutter maintenance on a recent appearance on a TikTok show. Was he wearing a flannel shirt at the time? No, he had on a blazer.

Ahmad Austin Jr. reports:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appeared on the TikTok series Subway Takes for a lengthy discussion about the importance of gutter maintenance.

Subway Takes usually has host Kareem Rahma asking strangers on the New York subway for a hot take — an opinion on something considered controversial or unpopular — and letting them rant about it for roughly a minute. On Tuesday, the TikTok account released a special episode with the vice presidential candidate.

For the episode, which began with Rahma simply asking, “So what’s your take?” Walz went into great detail about gutters being “neglected.”

When Rahma asked how often Walz looks at gutters, he admitted he does it “quite often.”

“I try not to be judgmental on people,” Walz continued, “but when I see a well-tended gutter, it says a lot about somebody.”

Does America's dad tend to the gutters at the governor's mansion?

But other people have homes, and he checks their gutters as he drives by.

So much for saying that neither Kamala Harris nor Walz take any questions from the press. We now know Walz's position on gutter maintenance.

***

