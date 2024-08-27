America's Dad With the Folksy Demeanor Talks About Gutter Maintenance

As this editor has said, he knew nothing about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz being "America's dad" before the Lincoln Project posted about it. But since then, that's been the driving narrative (if you overlook all the lies about stolen valor and IVF and his DUI). As we pointed out, the memo went out that Walz had a "folksy demeanor" and the press ran with it. ABC, NPR, the BBC, POLITICO, Bloomberg, and NBC News all put out headlines or stories including the word "folksy" within a day.

Mediate reports that Walz went on a bit about gutter maintenance on a recent appearance on a TikTok show. Was he wearing a flannel shirt at the time? No, he had on a blazer.

Ahmad Austin Jr. reports:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appeared on the TikTok series Subway Takes for a lengthy discussion about the importance of gutter maintenance. Subway Takes usually has host Kareem Rahma asking strangers on the New York subway for a hot take — an opinion on something considered controversial or unpopular — and letting them rant about it for roughly a minute. On Tuesday, the TikTok account released a special episode with the vice presidential candidate. For the episode, which began with Rahma simply asking, “So what’s your take?” Walz went into great detail about gutters being “neglected.” … When Rahma asked how often Walz looks at gutters, he admitted he does it “quite often.” “I try not to be judgmental on people,” Walz continued, “but when I see a well-tended gutter, it says a lot about somebody.”

Does America's dad tend to the gutters at the governor's mansion?

Tim Walz doesn’t own a home.



Of all the fake campaigns in history, the Harris/Walz campaign is somehow the fakest. https://t.co/QuDDuFnFdh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 27, 2024

Tim Walz is more likely to pass strict regulations on gutters. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 27, 2024

Tim Walz is the dad at your friend's house where you'd go over and the same stuff would be broken for years because your friend's dad was absolutely hopeless at fixing anything. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) August 27, 2024

They are trying so hard to make him "dad" and he just comes off like "shitty middle manager". — Eldest Gruff (@gruff_eldest) August 27, 2024

It's so wild you can actually hear the focus group discussion.



"Voters have a hard time relating to Tim, how can we make him more relatable?"



"Oh! Talk about home ownership!"



lol — Jake From Snake Farm (@realSnakeFarm) August 27, 2024

I thought he didn't own a home? — Mike (@BadKarma5555) August 27, 2024

Here's how tim does it. "gwen, can you tell maintenance to check the gutters?" — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 27, 2024

He literally does not own a home. — Annette O. (@Aoftheridge) August 27, 2024

But other people have homes, and he checks their gutters as he drives by.

They are trying so hard to make him a normal human being. He’s one of the creepiest politicians ever, and that’s saying a lot. — RWC50 (@RWC501) August 27, 2024

So much for saying that neither Kamala Harris nor Walz take any questions from the press. We now know Walz's position on gutter maintenance.

