The Left Loses It as New York Times Piece Says 'Joy Is Not a Strategy'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 24, 2024
Twitchy

Victor Shi is on the youth team for Team Harris-Walz, and he's always looking for the right-wing media like the New York Times trying to help their candidate Donald Trump. Just look at this opinion piece by Patrick Healy: "Joy Is Not a Strategy."

Shi might have taken the time to read the piece, which was full of suggested strategies for the Harris campaign to take that would outlast "joy." Healy writes:

Flash-forward to this week. If the Democratic convention’s message for America had to fit on a bumper sticker, it would read, “Harris is joy.” The word has gone from being a nice descriptor of Democratic energy to being a rhetorical two-by-four thumped on voters’ heads. Don’t get me wrong — there are many worse things than joy — but I cringed a little in the convention hall Tuesday night when Bill Clinton said Kamala Harris would be “the president of joy.” “Joy” is the new “fetch” from “Mean Girls”: Democrats are bent on making the word happen.

But joy is not a political strategy…. The good news for Democrats is that Harris seems to understand this. Americans want her to lower their household costs and make it easier to find housing. Being our joyful Momala is not going to win the election.

How dare the Times try to take away the joy millions of people are feeling after the Democratic National Convention.

So many Democrats in the replies are saying how glad they are they canceled their subscriptions. Joy is a strategy, and it's working! Sadly, it could work with as many dupes out there who vote with their emotions. We're glad that Shi thinks Harris can ride out the next 70 days or so on "joy."

