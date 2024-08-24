The Left Loses It as New York Times Piece Says 'Joy Is Not a Strategy'

Victor Shi is on the youth team for Team Harris-Walz, and he's always looking for the right-wing media like the New York Times trying to help their candidate Donald Trump. Just look at this opinion piece by Patrick Healy: "Joy Is Not a Strategy."

Hey, NYT, Try all you want to take away the joy millions of people feel right now, but it won’t work. We will keep feeling joyful and excited & we are going to channel that into real action & at the ballot box in November — & win. pic.twitter.com/sIGwNrA30d — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 24, 2024

Shi might have taken the time to read the piece, which was full of suggested strategies for the Harris campaign to take that would outlast "joy." Healy writes:

Flash-forward to this week. If the Democratic convention’s message for America had to fit on a bumper sticker, it would read, “Harris is joy.” The word has gone from being a nice descriptor of Democratic energy to being a rhetorical two-by-four thumped on voters’ heads. Don’t get me wrong — there are many worse things than joy — but I cringed a little in the convention hall Tuesday night when Bill Clinton said Kamala Harris would be “the president of joy.” “Joy” is the new “fetch” from “Mean Girls”: Democrats are bent on making the word happen. But joy is not a political strategy…. The good news for Democrats is that Harris seems to understand this. Americans want her to lower their household costs and make it easier to find housing. Being our joyful Momala is not going to win the election.

How dare the Times try to take away the joy millions of people are feeling after the Democratic National Convention.

Well, at least the NYT gets it. You can’t run a campaign on rainbows and unicorn farts. 💨 — Strategically Red™ (@StratRedTM) August 24, 2024

Do you have a family? If so, try feeding or paying rent for them with joy. — Nice Guy Eddie (@pompousgrass) August 24, 2024

I don’t know why anyone gives this child the time of day 🤣 — Adam Smith (@Adam_Bruce1) August 24, 2024

Joy is not the vibe Americans need to lead this county back to prosperity and cool the global turmoil this administration brought upon us — D. Hightower (@DHiggins76) August 24, 2024

“Joy” …or any other emotional motivation…is the dumbest strategy. I hope they continue with it — PatriotSnail🇺🇸 (@PatriotSnail) August 24, 2024

I agree, all Democrats have are empty vacuous emotions



12 out of the past 16 years running the US into the ground all you have to show for it is cackling "joy" — Secular Conservative (@SecularConserv1) August 24, 2024

Not much “joy” when I look at my grocery bill — Mason Knolls (@KnollsMason) August 24, 2024

So many Democrats in the replies are saying how glad they are they canceled their subscriptions. Joy is a strategy, and it's working! Sadly, it could work with as many dupes out there who vote with their emotions. We're glad that Shi thinks Harris can ride out the next 70 days or so on "joy."

