NYT Explains How Kamala Harris’ ‘Centrism’ Is Working

President Joe Biden was sold as a "moderate" Democrat during the 2020 campaign. And why wouldn't he be? He was an old white man who'd spent his entire life weaseling his way around in government. But Biden certainly didn't govern as a moderate — whoever was pulling his strings made him the most progressive president yet. Like most Democrats, "devout Catholic" Biden supported abortion up until delivery, but he also tried to mandate the firing of people who hadn't been vaccinated, and swapped out Easter Sunday for Trans Day of Visibility. He rewrote Title IX and ignored the Supreme Court's ruling on student loan "cancelation."

The 2020 Democratic primary was kind of funny because everyone was pushing everyone else to the Left. When asked at the debate if illegal immigrants should have free health care, all the hands went up.

The New York Times sent out its morning email explaining why Kamala Harris' centrism is working. She's further Left than Biden — at least he never suggested Soviet-style price controls.

centrism is when you erase all of the radical left wing political positions from your website, replace them with literally nothing, and refuse to answer questions when people ask you what the hell you actually believe pic.twitter.com/z4icFiJ5o2 — Mike Solana (@micsolana) August 23, 2024

Are they seriously going to try to sell Harris as a centrist? From the convention, it seems like it — a sheriff testified how she'd been tough as nails on the border issue. We thought Democrats were for open borders?

Do not let them get away with passing off Harris as a centrist — just keep playing clips from her 2020 presidential campaign.

Orwell predicted this.



War is peace.

Freedom is slavery.

Ignorance is strength.

Kamala is a centrist. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 23, 2024

... while simultaneously floating policies via the media that are the literal definition of socialism. — James Clark 📈📉¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@mr_james_c) August 23, 2024

Someone at a desk at the FTC in Washington will tell Kroger's in Nebraska how much they can charge for a dozen eggs.

What do they say are her conservative positions that balance out her mostly collectivist ideas? — Dustin Burnham (@dustinthedad) August 23, 2024

Has Kammie been replaced by a body double?



Because this Kammie sounds completely different from the radical Communist the other Kammie is. — Teddy Rmble (@TeddyRmble) August 23, 2024

Yeap, the person who is considered more progressive than Bernie Sanders, was the VP in administration that was called the most progressive in US history became a centrist over night — Matthew Battle (@librab103) August 23, 2024

GovTrack went back and scrubbed its rating of Harris as THE most liberal senator.

I know there are normal people feeling insane in the center and center left right now. Just know, you are not. This is really what they are doing. You don't have to pretend to like it because it is indeed crazy. — Eldest Gruff (@gruff_eldest) August 23, 2024

Why the Kama Chameleon strategy appeals to voters. — Jeff Lonsdale (@JeffLonsdale) August 23, 2024

Interesting...was talking to a young, left leaning MIllennial the other day, and she said she and her friends considered Harris to be a moderate. I was shocked, but I do think it's the game plan you described that's creating this impression. Appears to be working :( — Cookerann👩🏻‍🍳🪴🍷🏖🇺🇸 (@cookerann) August 23, 2024

The media is carrying this narrative, and they made sure not to disrupt it at the Democratic National Convention by having anyone talk policy.

