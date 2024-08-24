NYT Explains How Kamala Harris’ ‘Centrism’ Is Working

Survey Says HILARIOUS! X Users Crack Up Over Projection of Steve Harvey in...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on August 24, 2024
Grok

President Joe Biden was sold as a "moderate" Democrat during the 2020 campaign. And why wouldn't he be? He was an old white man who'd spent his entire life weaseling his way around in government. But Biden certainly didn't govern as a moderate — whoever was pulling his strings made him the most progressive president yet. Like most Democrats, "devout Catholic" Biden supported abortion up until delivery, but he also tried to mandate the firing of people who hadn't been vaccinated, and swapped out Easter Sunday for Trans Day of Visibility. He rewrote Title IX and ignored the Supreme Court's ruling on student loan "cancelation."

The 2020 Democratic primary was kind of funny because everyone was pushing everyone else to the Left. When asked at the debate if illegal immigrants should have free health care, all the hands went up.

The New York Times sent out its morning email explaining why Kamala Harris' centrism is working. She's further Left than Biden — at least he never suggested Soviet-style price controls.

Are they seriously going to try to sell Harris as a centrist? From the convention, it seems like it — a sheriff testified how she'd been tough as nails on the border issue. We thought Democrats were for open borders?

Do not let them get away with passing off Harris as a centrist — just keep playing clips from her 2020 presidential campaign.

Someone at a desk at the FTC in Washington will tell Kroger's in Nebraska how much they can charge for a dozen eggs.

GovTrack went back and scrubbed its rating of Harris as THE most liberal senator.

The media is carrying this narrative, and they made sure not to disrupt it at the Democratic National Convention by having anyone talk policy.

