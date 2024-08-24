Boo-Hoo: Foo Fighters Butthurt That Song Was Played at Trump Rally

CNN Reporter: Kamala Harris' Speech Said 'You Don't Have to Live Like This...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 24, 2024
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File

We weren't going to write a post about it because it seems silly to give Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters any attention, but word is out that the band is butthurt that the Donald Trump campaign played one of their songs at a campaign rally without permission. Every contemporary musical act that has a song played at a Trump rally feels it has to make a statement that they didn't authorize it. 

Advertisement

This editor is old enough to remember when the Foo Fighters were butthurt because presidential candidate John McCain (whom all the Democrats love and respect now) used "My Hero" as his theme song.

Further, the band will be taking legal action and any royalties that it’s paid on the song will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign by members of the band.

The band will be taking legal action … not. Why do they keep doing this? Because no one understands how licensing works. Bands partner with BMI and ASCAP to collect royalties on their music. If the venue or campaign has paid whichever company the Foo Fighters are signed with, they have a right to play anything they want. They've paid the royalties.

Advertisement

Let Dana Loesch be clear:

The bands think the statements are necessary, but they have no legal standing. They gave their permission when they sold licensing rights to BMI or ASCAP.

Advertisement

This editor has too; that's why he thought he'd write a post. You gave permission when you signed over performance rights in exchange for royalties. No one's suing anyone. It's all theater.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MUSIC RALLY

