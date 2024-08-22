So Who Was the Super-Secret Special Guest?

X was abuzz Thursday about a special, unannounced guest who was going to shock and surprise everyone. Beyoncé? Taylor Swift? George W. Bush?

Was Kamala Harris' acceptance speech just an opening act for Beyoncé?

Advertisement

DNC reveals surprise guest pic.twitter.com/kkomvFsyVH — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 23, 2024

The DNC special guest pic.twitter.com/V6VTjiN5WY — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 22, 2024

the special guest was the friends we made along the way — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 23, 2024

If I had to pick my favorite moment of the night, it would be the Beyoncé performance. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 23, 2024

Worst Beyoncé concert ever! — Fingers Malloy (@FingersMalloy) August 23, 2024

It's been thrilling to watch the beat-by-beat coverage of this story as it doesn't develop at all. pic.twitter.com/SEdjFmCShC — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 23, 2024

Did I miss the "big celebrity surprise"? — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 23, 2024

The “special guest” was Adam Kinzinger? pic.twitter.com/OKaE6RzTrL — Illegal Rib Dealer (@tubingtyler1) August 23, 2024





So there was no secret guest.



Just a cynical ploy to pump up viewership. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 23, 2024

The surprise DNC guest will be Kamala Harris' policy positions. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 22, 2024

Can we just take a minute to appreciate how that "special surprise guest" thing was just a totally made up rumor on here. Excellent content — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) August 23, 2024

The DNC revealing their “Special Guest” tonight pic.twitter.com/AFLZiH8I1H — Chuck Taylor (@BoozeBlogsChuck) August 23, 2024





The surprise DNC guest pic.twitter.com/MEkYnqh41W — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 23, 2024

Turns out, based on this novel telling of her new backstory, the secret guest was inside Kamala all along. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé and George W. Bush share the common ground of not appearing at the Democratic convention. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 23, 2024

Maybe it wasn't meant to be.

A representative for Beyoncé says the singer will not attend the 2024 #DNC.



“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star's rep tells THR. “The report of a performance is untrue” https://t.co/87ieSfYwJV pic.twitter.com/qooL2d5CV8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé’s longtime publicist just posted this: pic.twitter.com/VFZt1QQ6uj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 23, 2024

So is Kamala opening for Beyoncé then #DNC2024CHICAGO — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) August 23, 2024

I can’t believe the special guest was Leon Panetta. I’ll always remember where I was. — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) August 23, 2024

They said there was a surprise guest just so everyone would watch the Kamala Harris speech.



Scammed again! — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) August 23, 2024

Starting to think that the real DNC surprise guest just might have been the friends we made along the way pic.twitter.com/XLipUe5un2 — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) August 23, 2024

Advertisement

if you've been living under a rock for a month, technically the surprise guest star is Kamala Harris — Dave Jorgenson (not JD Vance) (@davejorgenson) August 23, 2024

The DNC lied about a blockbuster guest to boost ratings for Kamala's disastrous speech. #DNC2024 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 23, 2024

I’m still sitting here waiting for the special guest like it’s a post-credit scene in a marvel movie lmaooo — Crystal Faye (@crystalfaye95) August 23, 2024

The special guest at the DNC is Satan. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 22, 2024

to whoever started the Beyoncé as dnc special guest rumour pic.twitter.com/y59dLZziZZ — T (@teewatterss) August 23, 2024

The DNC special guest. pic.twitter.com/GJGcEj7d3i — Tom Phuong Le (@profTLe) August 23, 2024

Everybody got baited into staying there on the rumor of a Beyonce performance. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2024





We want our Beyoncé concert!

***