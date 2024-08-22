SCOTUS Upholds Arizona Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration

Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Forget Chicago for a minute … there's some big news coming out of Washington, D.C. Thursday. The Supreme Court has upheld an Arizona law that requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. We know that it's racist to require any form of ID to vote, but welcome to Arizona.

Here's GOP Chairman Michael Whatley:

It goes into effect immediately, before the November elections.

Zach Schonfeld reports for The Hill:

The Supreme Court on Thursday partially agreed to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) emergency request to revive an Arizona law that strengthens proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting. 

In a 5-4 vote, the justices reinstated Arizona’s law mandating officials reject state voter registration forms if the person did not provide proof of citizenship. 

The court’s three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — dissented alongside conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett. 

What is up with ACB lately?

The second they hear about it.

The former Biden campaign tried to ridicule the Republicans' SAVE Act by pointing out that it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. We'll be interested to read the dissenting opinion in this case.

***

