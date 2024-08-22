SCOTUS Upholds Arizona Law Requiring Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration

Forget Chicago for a minute … there's some big news coming out of Washington, D.C. Thursday. The Supreme Court has upheld an Arizona law that requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. We know that it's racist to require any form of ID to vote, but welcome to Arizona.

Advertisement

Here's GOP Chairman Michael Whatley:

Huge win: the Supreme Court just ruled that the state of Arizona must REJECT state voter registration forms without proof of US citizenship.



This follows an emergency SCOTUS appeal from the RNC.



A seismic win in the fight to stop non-citizens from voting -- more to come! — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) August 22, 2024

It goes into effect immediately, before the November elections.

BREAKING.🚨



In a massive win for Election Integrity, the Supreme Court has UPHELD Arizona's law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote.



The voter registration law will immediately go into effect ahead of the upcoming November election. pic.twitter.com/HXETIsc1ae — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 22, 2024

This is an absolutely massive ruling and win for election integrity — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) August 22, 2024

The only people opposing this are people who want to cheat in elections — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2024

Zach Schonfeld reports for The Hill:

The Supreme Court on Thursday partially agreed to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) emergency request to revive an Arizona law that strengthens proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting. In a 5-4 vote, the justices reinstated Arizona’s law mandating officials reject state voter registration forms if the person did not provide proof of citizenship. The court’s three liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson — dissented alongside conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

What is up with ACB lately?

It’s sad we have to celebrate proof of citizenship to vote. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) August 22, 2024

How long until Democrats call this radical right wing extremism? — Steve (@0xNotSteve) August 22, 2024

The second they hear about it.

Now to remove all non-eligible, non-citizens from the voter rolls. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) August 22, 2024

Imagine celebrating common sense as a victory. Welcome to 2024. — ⬡ ⬣ (@_thesixxx) August 22, 2024

Will this be implemented federally now or only in AZ? If only AZ, can other states tag along? — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) August 22, 2024

Surely it was 9-0 right — Richard (@RichardE1228) August 22, 2024

This is huge for Arizona! But it’s not enough. There’s still 40k registered for federal elections that don’t get removed. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) August 22, 2024

Winning never gets old. — Jon Elder | Amazon Growth | Private Label (@BlackLabelAdvsr) August 22, 2024

The former Biden campaign tried to ridicule the Republicans' SAVE Act by pointing out that it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections. We'll be interested to read the dissenting opinion in this case.

***