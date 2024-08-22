Kamala Harris Talks About 'Throwing Away Votes' With No Self-Awareness

Chris Cillizza Says That Tim Walz 'Oozes Authenticity'
Brett T.  |  11:05 PM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In her speech accepting the nomination, Kamala Harris told of Donald Trump trying to "throw away your votes." This is from the woman who was nominated without any votes … 14 million votes for Joe Biden were thrown away.

She did acknowledge the man who actually received the votes that were thrown away.


***

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

