Kamala Harris Talks About 'Throwing Away Votes' With No Self-Awareness

In her speech accepting the nomination, Kamala Harris told of Donald Trump trying to "throw away your votes." This is from the woman who was nominated without any votes … 14 million votes for Joe Biden were thrown away.

Advertisement

Kamala: "Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. . .When politicians begged him to call off the mob. . .he fanned the flames." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 23, 2024

Might be in a better position to decry trying to throw out votes when your party didn’t JUST throw out millions of votes. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris is only on stage right now talking about Trump "throwing away votes" because the Democrat Party threw away the votes of their primary voters. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris is talking about free and fair elections and she hasn't received a single vote from anyone — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris literally threw your votes away when she allowed the man YOU VOTED FOR to be kicked out of the race. Now she's been installed, not elected.



She did not WIN the nomination.



Millions of votes, thrown away.



Give us a break with this crap. #DNCConvention2024 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 23, 2024

The most extraordinary thing about all of this is the person speaking is acting like they earned this nomination through votes. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2024

Not a single American voted for this nominee in a primary. Not one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2024

"Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes..."



...says Kamala, who was installed after Democrats threw away the votes of over 14 million Americans. pic.twitter.com/h2Hws0oaEt — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 23, 2024

She did acknowledge the man who actually received the votes that were thrown away.

Kamala Harris' message to Joe Biden at the DNC: pic.twitter.com/mmXzEhIQRq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2024

Trump at least won a legitimate primary. Kamala never did — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) August 23, 2024

What you’re seeing from Kamala Harris right now is exactly why she had to drop out of the 2020 primary before a single vote was ever cast, and why she needed a coup to steal the 2024 nomination from Biden. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 23, 2024





***