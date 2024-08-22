Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman is a big deal. She read a poem, "The Hill We Climb," at President Joe Biden's inauguration. It was pretty good. The mainstream media had a fit in 2022 when Gorman's poem was "banned" at a school district in Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis. What happened was the school district decided to reshelve the book in the middle grades area of the library, where they thought it was more appropriate. The book was never banned — it was moved from one area of the library to another.

Having Biden in office didn't seem to assuage Gorman's anger. For Independence Day in 2022 she rewrote the national anthem to include references to the "scar-mangled banner" that had us "valiantly screaming."

Gorman was invited to read one of her poems at the Democratic National Convention, and TheBlaze has a snippet:

Activist poet Amanda Gorman at the DNC: "We gather at this hollowed place because we believe in the American dream. We face a race that tests if this country we cherish shall perish from the earth and if our earth shall perish from this country." pic.twitter.com/gof5B4096j — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 22, 2024

"If our earth shall perish from this country." What? This editor studied Keats and Yates in graduate school and can't quite wrap his head around that one.

Hollowed place? Do they have a termite problem? — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) August 22, 2024

No, but they were investigating how maggots got into the breakfast buffet Thursday morning.

Did she mean hallowed, or did she really mean it's hollowed? Imagine your whole job is knowing words and messing that up. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) August 22, 2024

She probably meant hollowed — always assume the negative.

"...if our earth shall perish from this country"?

She's like a slam poetry Greta Thunberg — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 22, 2024

Can anyone suggest a meaning, any at all, that could be attached to "if our earth shall perish from this country"? Imagine thinking of that line and then nodding to yourself, Yep, that's good. — Charlie Cares (@CaresCharlie) August 22, 2024

"Activist poet" is a warning label. — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) August 22, 2024

It's so bad. — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) August 22, 2024

Did they bring her in to make Kamala sound smart? — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) August 22, 2024

She actually nailed the nature of the convention, unknowingly. — Fernando Lisboa (@News_Bored) August 22, 2024

She's an activist. She's angry about everything, even the DNC.

That probably sounds really smart if you're stoned — Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) August 22, 2024

She is right. It’s a hollowed space. An empty hole with little value. — The Lord Be With You (@adklabrador) August 22, 2024

We don't disagree that that was her intention.

That’s what happen when u don’t review your AI content — Omar ☥ (@stallion1319) August 22, 2024

Holy fuck. I was an English major and heard a lot of bad poetry in my day. This ranks up there. Wow. — Joe "Balloon Man" Biden☠️🇺🇸 (@TrumpUndead) August 22, 2024

Her poem at Biden's inauguration actually made an attempt to uplift. This just seems like anger at everyone and everything.

