Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 22, 2024
AngieArtist

Amanda Gorman is a big deal. She read a poem, "The Hill We Climb," at President Joe Biden's inauguration. It was pretty good. The mainstream media had a fit in 2022 when Gorman's poem was "banned" at a school district in Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis. What happened was the school district decided to reshelve the book in the middle grades area of the library, where they thought it was more appropriate. The book was never banned — it was moved from one area of the library to another.

Having Biden in office didn't seem to assuage Gorman's anger. For Independence Day in 2022 she rewrote the national anthem to include references to the "scar-mangled banner" that had us "valiantly screaming."

Gorman was invited to read one of her poems at the Democratic National Convention, and TheBlaze has a snippet:

"If our earth shall perish from this country." What? This editor studied Keats and Yates in graduate school and can't quite wrap his head around that one.

No, but they were investigating how maggots got into the breakfast buffet Thursday morning.

She probably meant hollowed — always assume the negative.

She's an activist. She's angry about everything, even the DNC.

We don't disagree that that was her intention.

Her poem at Biden's inauguration actually made an attempt to uplift. This just seems like anger at everyone and everything.

***

