IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

With all the attention being paid to the Democratic National Convention and its joyous message this week, the news sort of got buried that the IDF recovered the bodies of six hostages in the city of Khan Younis. CNN reports:

In a joint announcement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) named them as Yoram Metzger, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Chaim Peri, Nadav Popplewell and Yagev Buchshtab.

All but Munder had been announced dead in recent months by the Israeli military.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the IDF and ISA had entered Hamas tunnels in a “complex operation” to retrieve the bodies.

This comes as the latest ceasefire negotiations continue. Hamas looks like it might be buckling; October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar is demanding that he be protected from assassination in any deal.

So Sinwar doesn't want to be droned. We thought all Gazans prayed to become martyrs.

He'll probably demand a deluxe suite in Qatar's finest hotel to live in.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS HOSTAGES IDF ISRAEL

