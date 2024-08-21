IDF Recovers the Bodies of Six Israeli Hostages

With all the attention being paid to the Democratic National Convention and its joyous message this week, the news sort of got buried that the IDF recovered the bodies of six hostages in the city of Khan Younis. CNN reports:

Advertisement

In a joint announcement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) named them as Yoram Metzger, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Chaim Peri, Nadav Popplewell and Yagev Buchshtab. All but Munder had been announced dead in recent months by the Israeli military. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the IDF and ISA had entered Hamas tunnels in a “complex operation” to retrieve the bodies.

This comes as the latest ceasefire negotiations continue. Hamas looks like it might be buckling; October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar is demanding that he be protected from assassination in any deal.

🚨Sources in Egypt: Sinwar is demanding a clause in the hostage deal that he will be immune from assassination for the rest of his life. — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) August 21, 2024

Sinwar has asked for guarantees that he will not be eliminated, as part of a ceasefire deal, per an Egyptian source quoted by Israeli media, Ynet. https://t.co/MrDK41qcr9 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) August 21, 2024

How about Sinwar releases all the hostages before Shabbat or he will be eliminated? https://t.co/ttExcbmVdc — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) August 21, 2024

This is a significant development. They know Hamas’ days are numbered.



As someone who watched “Godfather II”, I also think these are perfectly acceptable terms. https://t.co/Ffdn47g9tI — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) August 21, 2024

So Sinwar doesn't want to be droned. We thought all Gazans prayed to become martyrs.

Sinwar is dead, and the really awesome thing about it is...

he knows it. — Michael Wallace (@Michael25497422) August 21, 2024

Somebody's scared shitless isn't he? — Decado (@ItsDecado) August 21, 2024

Where is all the glorious talk of martyrdom, Sinwar? Show your people you prefer that to living in peace. Hypocrite. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) August 21, 2024

He'll probably demand a deluxe suite in Qatar's finest hotel to live in.

This is a significant development. Hamas is on its death throes. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) August 21, 2024

The greatest evils in the world have always been the greatest cowards. — Lola (@Lola90408) August 21, 2024

No deal bitches. His ass is grass. — 👁️ Eye of Bass 🎸 (@eyeofbass) August 21, 2024

That is rich after preaching martyrdom to the knuckleheads who fight under him. What a joke. Gazans should handle it themselves. — Misttina Brownfield (@MisttinaBr24043) August 21, 2024

***