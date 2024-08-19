Preview: President Biden Tells Reporter He's Ready to Pass the Torch

They gave President Joe Biden a walkthrough of the DNC stage so he'll know where to stand later when it's time for his "hero's goodbye." Biden looks happy … probably because he's going to take the rest of the week off.

A reporter asked Biden if he's ready to pass the torch … they should have asked Nancy Pelosi or Barack Obama — someone who made the decision for him.

REPORTER: Are you ready to pass the torch, sir?



BIDEN: I am pic.twitter.com/hfOgZOdraX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2024

Not as pissed as Jill. — Sir Charles Norris III, MD (@norwich_chuck) August 20, 2024





I wonder how long it was before he figured out, he had withdrawn from the race? — MstrKapln (@MstrKapln) August 19, 2024

Someone wrote a letter that he was dropping out and posted it to X on a Sunday.

The night of the great humiliation… — Don Carter (@d1carter) August 20, 2024

He has no choice, they threatened him. He doesn’t know what it means, but he’s being told it’s bad. — MD Taufique (@MTaufiqRaza) August 19, 2024

No he wasn’t. He was forced out. — John (@Mediakills) August 19, 2024

Was the reporter expecting a different response? — Liat 🇬🇱🇺🇸 🟧✊#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@arunningriot) August 19, 2024

more astonishing hard hitting questions from the media — LadyFinger (@LadyFinger_) August 19, 2024

So much… joy. 🤣 — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) August 20, 2024

Funny how the national mood turned to joy as soon as he dropped out and endorsed Harris.

Wait, I thought he was going to storm the convention, take back the nomination and challenge Donald Trump to another debate. Was I misinformed? — Jonathan Vankin (@jonvankin) August 19, 2024

He never had the torch — Matthew Battle (@librab103) August 20, 2024

Tough night for him.



But when they offer you such a shitload of money and threaten to destroy your legacy if you don’t take it, you suck it up and get through it for one night. — NoHoHank97 (@NHank97) August 19, 2024

Then why doesn’t he resign ? — Jim Steiner (@RonaldreaganUS1) August 19, 2024

Does he have a choice? Pelosi threatened that they would take him down with the 25th amendment. — DC United (@MSMInsider) August 19, 2024

It's a conundrum … he insisted he was running for a second term, and then Donald Trump steamrolled him in a debate, leading to a month of speculation about Biden's mental acuity. He was a great president, but he's too senile to run the country for another four years, so he's had the torch taken from him and passed on, to someone who received zero votes.

