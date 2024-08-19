KEEP SHARP! Great Britain Requests Citizens Turn in Their ZOMBIE-Style Knives and Machetes
Preview: President Biden Tells Reporter He's Ready to Pass the Torch

Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

They gave President Joe Biden a walkthrough of the DNC stage so he'll know where to stand later when it's time for his "hero's goodbye." Biden looks happy … probably because he's going to take the rest of the week off.

Advertisement

A reporter asked Biden if he's ready to pass the torch … they should have asked Nancy Pelosi or Barack Obama — someone who made the decision for him.


Someone wrote a letter that he was dropping out and posted it to X on a Sunday.

Funny how the national mood turned to joy as soon as he dropped out and endorsed Harris.

It's a conundrum … he insisted he was running for a second term, and then Donald Trump steamrolled him in a debate, leading to a month of speculation about Biden's mental acuity. He was a great president, but he's too senile to run the country for another four years, so he's had the torch taken from him and passed on, to someone who received zero votes.

